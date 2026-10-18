Avengers: Doomsday Unveils Its First-Ever 'Team Doom' Poster Featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom And His Disciples In The MCU

Marvel Studios unveiled a new villain-themed poster for Avengers: Doomsday, and it has already broken an 18-year-old MCU rule. The fifth Avengers crossover that is once again led by Robert Downey Jr. is Marvel's largest film yet, and as expected, it's doing things very differently from previous MCU entries. Artwork for the movie especially has been one of the standout aspects of Marvel's marketing. The studio already delivered a massive character poster that broke a 14-year Marvel record as the first Avengers one-sheet with no Iron Man in sight. Doomsday arrives on December 18, less than three months out, and Marvel is poised to hit even more milestones.

Avengers: Doomsday received a new character poster featuring Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom and the three Latverian witches, whose costumes were put on display at San Diego Comic-Con in July. The poster is historic because it marks the first time in the MCU's 18-year history that a theatrical poster spotlights characters who have not been officially cast. The new artwork shows Victor von Doom in his massive, towering Latverian throne room. The royal chamber looks ominous, with stained-glass windows glowing green and gold in the background.

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Two torchères burn on either side of the large staircase leading to Doom's throne. A seal is also carved into the floor where Doom stands, likely one of the many symbols of Latveria. The poster places Doom at the center while the three Latverian witches stand on the staircase in different colors that could prove crucial in figuring out who they are.

The three witches are all masked, hiding their identities, with the one on the left in purple, the witch in the middle wearing a red garment, and the one on the far right clad in green. The one-sheet arrived over the weekend as part of San Diego Comic-Con Málaga in Spain, which ran from October 1 to 4, with Marvel Studios sharing the artwork on its social media pages on Saturday, October 3.

The three witches being spotlighted on a poster next to Robert Downey Jr.'s villain is notable because it hints at their importance in the movie. The Russo Brothers, who are helming the blockbuster, have a reputation for guarding major details on their Marvel films. It could be that these witches are played by major MCU cast members, and revealing them would spoil a significant part of the film. Reports have even indicated the movie will introduce more than three of these magic-wielders.

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The poster also marks the first time an MCU one-sheet has featured four villains on their own. Doom's first solo poster for the movie was already a milestone, the first time in MCU history a villain received their own poster without other characters backing them up.

A four-villain poster of this kind might be the biggest indicator yet of how significant these Latverian witches will be in the movie. Doom has historically been an egomaniac who doesn't tolerate weakness, so for three witches to serve as his closest allies, they are likely some of the most powerful magic-users in the Marvel universe, played either by actors already established in the MCU or by entirely new faces, with the former being the most likely scenario. Joe Russo recently backed up how calculating this version of Doom is, calling him "a very powerful character" who is "meticulous" and never acts "off the cuff," someone who won't step onto a battlefield without a tactical or power advantage.

Who Are Doctor Doom's Latverian Witches?

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When the witch costumes were first revealed at Comic-Con, the internet went wild with theories on which actors could be playing the three characters, and the costumes' colors gave the biggest hint. One notable detail is that at Comic-Con, the red costume in this poster was actually yellow or gold, but that witch is dressed in red here. It's unlikely that this is random, and there could be a witch who wears yellow in the movie.

However, going by the colors in this poster alone, the purple outfit hints at Charlize Theron's Clea, whose only MCU appearance so far came in a post-credits scene. She showed up at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she informed Stephen Strange that his actions had caused an incursion and pulled him through a portal to fix it.

That scene remains one of the MCU's most important unresolved post-credits teases, and it makes total sense for it to be addressed in this movie, with Clea making her proper MCU debut. Another notable detail is that the pair set out to fix an incursion, a multiversal element at the center of Doomsday's conflict.

It is likely that in the course of fixing these incursions, Clea and Strange were approached by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doom and recruited by him. Crucially, leaked promotional images of a character codenamed "Boris" surfaced online wearing a similar costume to the Latverian witches, except for an eye hole in the middle of his mask. That detail points to Strange being on Doctor Doom's team, since he's the only notable MCU character with a third eye, a leftover from the Sinister Strange variant in Multiverse of Madness.

In the comics, Boris happens to be Doom's most loyal Latverian servant, which only adds fuel to the theory. It is also possible that the purple witch is Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness, who also wears purple as her trademark color.

The witch in red points to Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, although she's presumed dead after the events of Multiverse of Madness, where she seemingly met her end at Mount Wundagore. Her reality-warping powers are among the most powerful ever put to screen in the MCU, and with Doom collecting powerful characters, he could resurrect Wanda or seek her out if she's not truly dead. A Scarlet Witch return under Doom's influence would also echo "The Children's Crusade" comic storyline, where an amnesiac Wanda was manipulated by a Doom plotting to steal her powers.

In one of the post-credits scenes of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame re-release, Avengers: Endgame Encore, Doom tracked down Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in an underground bunker and told him, "I've come to collect you," an indication that he's building a powerful team. Joe Russo has even teased that Doom's interest "may extend beyond just Banner," so Scarlet Witch could be one of the powerful characters he brings to his side.

The witch in green on the poster notably has three chains hanging across her garment, holding a sort of pendant in the middle similar to the Eye of Agamotto. This detail makes her costume stand out among the three witches, hinting at her being the leader. The identity of this particular witch is harder to figure out, with her colors pointing to Loki's variant, Sylvie, played by Sophia Di Martino. But it would be unusual for Sylvie to lead a witchcraft team consisting of Clea and Scarlet Witch.

A leader means a more powerful character, and the closest green-associated candidate that comes to mind is Aubrey Plaza's Rio Vidal, revealed as the MCU's Death in Agatha All Along. However, Death answering to Doom would carry enormous implications. Then again, Doom did declare "Hell answers to me. For I am Doom" in the Doomsday trailer, right after swatting Thor aside, so the Death theory is still a possibility. It is worth noting that none of these identities have been confirmed, and they are simply theories that should be taken with a grain of salt.