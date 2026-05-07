Avengers: Doomsday Sets Historic MCU Timeline Jump

Avengers: Doomsday is set to feature a historic time jump that would see the film go backward in time, with a sequence centered on a returning original Avenger. The MCU featured notable time jumps in several of its movies, with the most famous (and unexpected) being the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame following Thanos' victory over Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Other noteworthy gaps between movies include several years between The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron and, most recently, the confirmed four-year time jump between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to filmmaker Robert Meyer Burnett on X, the scene showcasing Steve Rogers' peaceful life with his son and Peggy Carter in the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser trailer takes place 11 years prior to the primary events of Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that it is the calm before the storm, before the Multiversal chaos ramps up and he has yet to meet Doctor Doom at this point in time.

"This is incorrect. Steve’s appearance in the DOOMSDAY trailer is eleven years after the clip posted here. He has yet to meet Doom in this original clip."

Burnett then pointed out that Steve "already met Doom" in Avengers: Doomsday's official teaser from CinemaCon 2026.

"In the DOOMSDAY teaser, he HAS already met Doom, because he’d been living on the FF Earth with Peggy and Jim (his son)."

The 11-year gap in Avengers: Doomsday is historic, as it marks the furthest forward that an Avengers movie has shifted.

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Avengers: Endgame previously held the record with its five-year "Blip" time jump, a deliberate storytelling choice that allowed the surviving heroes to grapple with the loss before they began regaining their momentum during the Time Heist. The half-decade skip completely changed the MCU timeline at the time, reshaping everything after Endgame.

An 11-year leap in Doomsday would be quite intriguing because fans would see a preview of Steve's quiet family life before he gets tasked to suit up once again to save the Multiverse from the evil Doctor Doom. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to be set in 2028, the same year as Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In January 2026, a previous rumor from reliable scooper MyTimeToShineHello claimed that Loki and Steve Rogers would share an important scene together in Avengers: Doomsday. This could be where Loki warns Steve about the ramifications of his actions, suggesting it takes place during that 11-year time jump.

Doctor Doom is also expected to target Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, setting up their eventual clash in the film.

If the rumors are true, there is a good reason Doctor Doom has an intense hatred for Steve Rogers: scooper MyTimeToShineHello claimed that Steve's decision to go to Earth-828 triggered an incursion that completely changed Doom's life, blaming the former Captain America for his series of misfortune.

All of this means that Doomsday's 11-year time jump will be an eventful sequence that sets the stage for the main crisis in the movie and sets up the complicated rivalry between Doom and Steve.

Why Avengers: Doomsday's Historic Time Jump Has a Deeper Meaning Than Fans Think

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Avengers: Doomsday's historic 11-year time jump creates massive repercussions and a deeper meaning for Steve Rogers' MCU return.

While Avengers: Endgame gave Steve a poignant ending, allowing him to live a happy life with Peggy, the time jump reframes his post-Endgame existence as a ticking time bomb for the Multiverse's looming collapse and Doctor Doom's eventual arrival.

Moreover, Steve's selfish decision ultimately becomes the instigator of Doomsday's plot involving incursions. The 11-year time jump also amplified the tragedy. While it gave Steve years of genuine happiness, it sends a deliberate message that no one escapes the fight despite time travel and Multiversal intervention.

If anything, the man who chose peace now has to choose war again, and this time it is different because it might be his biggest fight yet.