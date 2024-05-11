The release timing for Avatar 3's first trailer may not be what fans are expecting.

Set to debut December 19, 2025, Avatar 3 follows up on the events of 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water while introducing a new fiery biome and the described "antagonistic" Na'vi Fire Nation.

While director James Cameron began filming both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 simultaneously, the online buzz for an August trailer and title reveal may prove disappointing for audiences eager to return to Pandora.

According to a report from Kelutral, the rumors claiming Avatar 3's first trailer and its title will be revealed at D23 in August are pure speculation.

In addition to this report, all evidence points toward a later release as previous Avatar films dropped their initial trailers within their theatrical release years.

For instance, James Cameron did not reveal Avatar 2's title or show any footage until CinemaCon in April of 2022, which was eight months out from the sequel's theatrical release in December.

D23 2024 is more than a year away from Avatar 3's December 19, 2025 release date.

The original 2009 Avatar followed a similar pattern, waiting until the year of its debut to drop a trailer as well.

It was not until San Diego Comic-Con in July of 2009 that a teaser was shown, and the trailer itself was not publically released until August 21, 2009.

That was only four months out from the first film's theatrical release.

Therefore, it is highly unlikely that Avatar 3's title will be unveiled or that attendees will see a trailer this year.

And, if the threequel follows The Way of Water's promotional timeline, fans shouldn't expect to see any footage until early 2025 and possibly at April's CinemaCon.

Not only is there a precedent for this, but D23 Expos are biennial events, meaning there won't be a Disney studio showcase on the same scale as this year's D23 in 2025.

Why Avatar 3 Could Be Different

While all signs point towards 2025 for Avatar 3's title reveal and the film's first trailer, it's worth noting that the film's production strongly differed from its predecessors.

First of all, thirteen years, a pandemic, and a studio merger separated Avatar from Avatar: The Way of Water, and both Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 were filmed at the same time and with similar levels of CGI technology.

So even though Avatar 3 is expected to follow a similar marketing strategy as the previous films, Disney and James Cameron could mix things up for the threequel, especially since it was once slated to release in December of this year before the 2023 writers and actors strike.

While only time will tell, the safest bet for an early reveal is the third film's title, particularly since Cameron has openly discussed various details about the coming threequel.

Avatar 3 arrives in theaters on December 19, 2025.

