Avatar 2: Official Movie Cookbook With 50 Pandora Recipes Unveiled (Photos)

A new cookbook featuring recipes from the world of James Cameron's Avatar has been unveiled.

Cameron's stunning world of Pandora has inspired endless artwork, its own park at Disney World and, later this year, an entire open-world video game titled Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Since Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the original 2009 blockbuster, was released this past December, there has been a renewed interest, or rather hunger, for the sci-fi franchise.

Official Avatar Cookbook Revealed

Following the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, an official cookbook featuring 50 recipes inspired by the world of Avatar has been confirmed.

The synopsis for Avatar: The Official Cookbook of Pandora reveals that meals will be inspired by the different biomes on Pandora, including the "Hallelujah Mountains' High Camp" a "secret cave encampment of the Omatikaya", the "reef atolls of the Metkayina clan" and sacred sites such as the "Tree of Souls".

As for the recipes themselves, some of the highlights in the outline included "Pandoran pancakes" and "Sully family shakshuka":

"Feast on everything from Pandoran pancakes and Sully family shakshuka, to delicious frittatas, fish dishes, soups, salads, and stews, topped off with Na'vi deserts, sunrise cocktails, and frozen mocktails."

Each recipe is accompanied by lavish photography of the completed meal which imbues the atmosphere of the Avatar franchise.

Avatar: The Official Cookbook of Pandora is available for pre-order now and will be available on November 21, 2023.

A Feast Fit For Pandora

The new Avatar cookbook appears to be similar to the Avatar Plant-Based Cookbook which James Cameron and Jon Landau gifted to the production crew on Avatar: The Way of Water. The book was created for the purpose of a production gift and has never been released to the public.

Up until this point, the only way fans have been able to enjoy official meals from Avatar is by dining at Pandora: The World of Avatar in Disney World Florida. Both the Satu'li Canteen and Pongu Pongu drink stand serve dishes and beverages inspired by the Avatar franchise for park guests to enjoy while they explore the themed land.

The release of this official recipe book will finally allow audiences to enjoy meals inspired by the record-breaking sci-fi franchise themselves at home.

Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water are streaming now on Disney+.