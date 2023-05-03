Avatar 2 Blu-ray Release Date Potentially Revealed by New Listing (Rumor)

After months of waiting, fans might finally know when Avatar: The Way of Water will release on Blu-ray.

James Cameron's Pandoran sequel just rounded out a record-breaking run at cinemas worldwide, becoming the third biggest movie of all time in the process.

However, details on what is next for Avatar 2 have been scarce. The film is now streaming on premium video-on-demand services (VOD), but not much in terms of a physical or Disney+ release has been made public.

Both Cameron and Disney have remained tight-lipped on the subject but with The Way of Water having released in theaters nearly five months ago, an update has to be on the way soon.

When Will Avatar 2 Release on Blu-ray?

Disney

According to a new listing from Canadian distributor DealsAreUs, Avatar: The Way of Water will release on Blu-ray and 4K UHD physical formats on Tuesday, June 20.

This info was spotted by fans on the Blu-ray Forum before the date was ultimately pulled by the distributor.

No official release date for an Avatar 2 physical release has been announced by Disney; however, this could be the first hint at when audiences can expect to get their hands on James Cameron's sci-fi epic.

The original Avatar received a physical release 125 days after its theatrical debut.

If Avatar: The Way of Water had followed suit, it would have hit store shelves back on April 20 of this year; however, that date came and went with no Blu-ray release.

Why Fans Are Waiting for The Way of Water Blu-Ray

While some will scoff at the idea of fans waiting for the physical release of Avatar: The Way of Water, there is actually plenty of reason to be excited to pick up that Blu-ray disc.

Avatar is a franchise that prides itself on its visuals. Series director James Cameron has made his feelings known about - what he calls - the "sacred" experience of heading to the theater, and in a lot of ways, Blu-ray (more specifically 4K UHD) is about the closest one can get to emulating that theater experience at home.

While fans can watch a decent enough version of the movie, renting the 4K release from their VOD store of choice, streaming infrastructure is still unable to 100% recreate the color accuracy and visual fidelity someone can get playing a movie on a disk.

As for if this June date is real or not, it certainly seems like it is. The fact that the distributor that 'leaked' the date hastily pulled it shortly after fans noticed, tells a lot.

So for those eager to pick up that Avatar 2 Blu-ray, it looks as though June 20 will be the day.

Avatar: The Way of Water can be purchased now on most VOD storefronts.