Bruce Campbell Responds to Amber Heard's Aquaman 2 Replacement Meme

On the periphery of the superhero movie world, the last few weeks have been filled with public tension thanks to the ongoing defamation trial between former husband and wife Johnny Depp and Aquaman 2 star Amber Heard. After seven weeks of court dates, testimony, and deliberation, the jury came to their decision in favor of Depp, although both parties endured hardship during the legal battle.

For Heard specifically, her future holds more questions than answers after the results of this trial, particularly as it pertains to a return to her acting career with her public image having taken a hit. Currently, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the only project she's confirmed to be a part of, and even there, her place in the story has been a topic of discussion for weeks.

Heard's role as Mera was reportedly already reduced from what it was before filming started, with Heard herself sharing her side of the story on the matter during the trial. However, throughout this entire ordeal, many fans have felt that this is not enough, instead wanting to see her removed from the movie entirely.

Now, in the aftermath of the trial, an actor from DC's biggest contemporary in the comic book movie world has shared his own thoughts on a potential recast... one that includes himself.

Bruce Campbell on Aquaman 2 Recast

Actor Bruce Campbell took to Twitter to share his funny thoughts on Amber Heard being replaced as Mera in the DC Extended Universe.

@DrGregVR shared an image with Campbell and Heard that claimed that 3,000,000 people have signed a petition asking for Campbell to replace Heard as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The photo came with a caption saying to Campbell "we must make this happen!"

Campbell quote-tweeted this image, jokingly asking for somebody to "Send me a script:"

Campbell Jokes About DC Role After Heard Ordeal

Bruce Campbell is known for some hilarious musings on his Twitter page, as seen by his recent quotes and social media posts surrounding his appearance in Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He also touched on the fan cries for Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 4, and he's clearly not worried about commenting on non-Marvel franchises as well.

While Campbell's post is sure to bring some laughs, it appears unlikely that Warner Bros. will replace heard in Aquaman 2, with the movie already filmed and less than a year away from its release in theaters. Even so, that fact doesn't seem to be stopping fans from sharing their thoughts on Heard's place in the cast, especially following a verdict being reached in her trial.

The only thing to do now is wait until Aquaman 2's marketing tour begins and for the movie to release in theaters to see what Heard's Mera will actually be up to in the DCEU sequel. Whether fans get any more commentary from Campbell on this story is a mystery, but he'll certainly be back to offering up his brand of comedy on social media before too long.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will debut in theaters on March 17, 2023.