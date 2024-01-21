Apple Watch Series 10 Release, Rumors and Everything We Know

The new Apple Watch Series 10 will be released later this year and rumors are teasing some major changes to come.

Apple changed the game with wearable technology in 2015 with the launch of the Apple Watch. According to About Avalon, it only took five and a half years for more than 100 million people to start using the Apple Watch.

Heading into the Apple Watch's ninth year on the market, a new iteration, which some are coining "Apple Watch X" (Apple Watch Series 10) is set to release this fall.

When Could the Apple Watch 10 Release?

Apple

Apple usually releases a new Apple Watch alongside the latest iPhone in September, and in 2024, it would be the iPhone 16 lineup.

However, there's speculation about a special "Apple Watch X" for the 10th anniversary in 2025. The original Apple Watch was announced in September 2014 but released in April 2015, so either date could be used for a potential anniversary.

Regardless, the most likely release date is still in line with the latest iPhone, which will in all likelihood be Friday, September 20.

Apple Watch 10's Rumored Redesign

Over the past decade, every Apple Watch iteration has looked similar in terms of its rounded square shape. The Apple Watch Ultra was a notable deviation in recognizability, but the watch bands have truly become what makes different Apple Watches appear different at a passing glance.

This could all change in 2024.

According to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple is preparing a significant overhaul for the Apple Watch or "Watch X" in celebration of its 10th anniversary.

The plan includes making the Apple Watch thinner with a sleeker casing and (for the first time) introducing new methods of attaching bands. Gurman added the possibility of magnetic bands, providing space within the watch for larger batteries and other internal components.

Not mentioned was whether or not the device itself could be given a circular option, emulating what typical analog watches look like. In general, it's fair to expect Apple to make some serious changes to this Watch series head, similar to the iPhone X.

Upgraded Apple Watch Series 10 Screens

Rumors are swirling (via MacRumors) that Apple is developing microLED display technology for the Apple Watch, it's unclear if these models will be released this year or in 2025.

Also, microLED features may be designed for the larger Apple Watch Ultra 3, testing a 2.1-inch diagonal display, but there could be multiple sizes or a redesigned Apple Watch X.

However, potential display sizes of 1.89 and 2.04 inches for 2024 Apple Watch models. Currently, the display size options are 1.7 inches or 1.9 inches for the Apple Watch Series 9.

MicroLED, a newer technology utilizing microscopic LEDs, offers improved energy efficiency, longer lifespan, faster response times, better contrast, and vibrant colors compared to other display types.

New Health Features and Enhancements

In 2024, Apple plans to introduce blood pressure monitoring to the Apple Watch, allowing users to track upward trends that could warrant medical attention.

Unlike traditional methods using an inflatable cuff, Apple's system measures the speed of a heartbeat wave through sensors, initially providing general trends rather than exact measurements.

The system includes an option for users to note activities during hypertension events, guiding them to consult a doctor or use a traditional cuff for precise measurements.

Additionally, a sleep apnea detection feature is expected, using sleep history and breathing patterns to estimate the condition and advising users to seek medical attention.

The Oura Ring, a device designed to gather health data from the wearer's finger, has been seen as the premium minimal smart device to accurately track sleep. While Apple may not produce any smart rings or other pieces of jewelry, continuing to make the Apple Watch a health device is seen as a wise move.

One health feature is unlikely to be present in the new Apple Watch Series 10, due to an ongoing legal battle.

Are Apple Watches Allowed to be Sold in the United States?

Apple is removing the active blood oxygen feature from its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches in the United States, via CNBC. While the new models will retain the blood oxygen monitoring tool, it will not be functional.

This comes after an appeals court temporarily lifted the import ban on the latest Apple Watches, allowing Apple to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models (with the blood oxygen monitoring tool) in the U.S.

Apple had initially halted sales in mid-December in response to an International Trade Commission (ITC) order, finding the blood oxygen sensor infringed on Masimo's intellectual property. Masimo sued Apple back in 2020, accusing the iPhone manufacturer of infringing on its health technology patents and stealing its trade secrets.

Masimo specializes in health technology and consumer electronics, producing patient monitoring devices, optical sensors, and telehealth platforms.

Moving forward, it looks like the active blood oxygen feature will no longer be a part of Apple Watch devices sold in the U.S., including the Watch X.

However, the import ban is lifted and as long as Apple continues to sell Watches without that specific feature being operational, there should be no delay or cancelation of the Apple Watch Series 10 hitting shelves in 2024.