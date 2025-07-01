Apothecary Diaries Confirms Why Loulan Scratched Jinshi (And How It Hurts the Emperor)

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 revealed why Loulan scratched Jinshi in the second-to-last episode. Thus far this season, the hit anime has continued the royal story of protagonist Maomao, a young girl living in a royal palace who uses her pharmacological skills to serve the emperor and the people he serves. However, Season 2, Episode 23 featured a key moment from the manga, the fantasy series is based on, as the local castle hand Jinshi was scratched by the consort to the emperor, Loulan, in a dramatic moment within the castle walls.

Jinshi and Loulan have been key figures in The Apothecary Diaries since the beginning, serving as valuable allies to the show's central hero, Maomao, who is continuing her life of servitude to the royal family. While this scratching moment between the two characters gripped fans, what the characters were doing and what the scar meant for the animated series (which can be streamed now on Crunchyroll) was unclear for those watching the new episode.

This particular scratching moment comes about two-thirds of the way through the episode, after Loulan confronts her mother about her essentially damning their clan for servitude.

While Season 2, Episode 23 sees Loulan's mother, Shinmei, accidentally killed, as the true nature of her familial betrayals comes to light, that does not mean Loulan hates her mom entirely. In fact, she scratched Jinshi shortly after her mother's death due to the dearly departed matriarch.

Like Shenmai, Loulan also shares a deep-rooted disdain for the royal family and can do nothing about it. So, with her mom now gone, Loulan scratches Jinshi as an act of perceived defiance/disdain for the royals, as Jinshi resembles the late emperor.

Crunchyroll

This cut symbolizes Loulan acting out against the emperor and his family for essentially being responsible for her mother's death, and turning mother and daughter on one another. While entirely symbolic, the cut is a way for her to let out some of her anger for the royal family in honor of the late Shenmei.

The episode ends with yet another shocking twist from here, as a guard who sees what the former consort has done to Jinshi shoots Loulan, seemingly killing her despite her finally getting the quote/unquote revenge she so desired.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 continues on Crunchyroll in the U.S. with new episodes dropping every Friday. The Season 2 finale is set to be released on the streamer on Friday, July 4. A third season of the hit fantasy anime has not yet been announced, but creator Natsu Hyuuga has teased online that fans can expect some announcements centered around the series in July.

The anime series, based on the light novels of the same name, will continue to recount the adventure of Apothecary Maomao as she rises in the ranks among the royal family staff, befriending the various consorts and other staff members working in the castle. Season 2 is just one of many big-name anime coming in 2025.

What Is Next For Apothecary Diaries Season 2?

With only one episode left in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, it seems as though the series is heading to one of the source material's biggest twists.

Even though Season 2's penultimate episode looks to have killed off Loulan as she led her rebellion efforts against Jinshi and the royal family, that does not mean her story is over.

In the light novels the series is based on, Loulan actually fakes her death after this moment, falling from the balcony after being shot (like she was in the anime) to get out of the palace's eyes. From there, though, she is assumed to have run off, taking on a new identity and seemingly fleeing the country.

There is always the chance that the anime explores this, with the character potentially coming back and crossing paths with Maomao and Jinshi once again under this new alias.

With rumors of a The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 swirling, perhaps this could be a significant part of the show's third season, with what exactly happened to Loulan being a primary focus for whatever is next after Season 2.