Apothecary Diaries Character Ages: Here's How Old Maomao, Jinshi & Others Are

The Apothecary Diaries cast is made of characters of many ages.

The hit anime, based on Natsu Hyūga's manga of the same name, follows a young woman named Maomao. After living a life in servitude as an apothecary, she is brought in by the royal family to use her medically inclined gifts to help the people around her.

Season 2 of the series ended on April 11, marking the end of one of the biggest anime series of 2025.

How Old Are the Apothecary Diaries Characters?

Maomao

The Apothecary Diaries

Maomao is The Apothecary Diaries's teenage protagonist, coming in at 17 years old. After being sold to bandits and working in the Red Light District as a kid, Maomao took a liking to the practice of being an apothecary.

However, her life changes as she comes into the service of the Chinese royal family, using her keen sense of deduction and medical inclination to help the royals (and their subjects) with any problems they may have.

Jinshi

The Apothecary Diaries

Jinshi is a eunuch and a servant of the royal family. He works in the rear palace and keeps the king's staff and concubines in order. In the series, he is depicted as 18, one year older than Maomao.

Over the story of the beloved anime, Jinshi works closely with Maomao, eventually developing feelings for his collaborator.

Xiaolan

The Apothecary Diaries

Xiaolan is one of the youngest main characters in The Apothecary Diaries, coming in at just 15. She is a young servant who works in the royal palace and becomes one of Maomao's closest friends.

While Xiaolan and Maomao share many interests, the pair often discuss the latest gossip around the castle, which usually leads Maomao to her next medical quest.

Gaoshun

The Apothecary Diaries

Gaushun is on the opposite side of the Apothecary Diaries age spectrum from Xiaolan. The fellow palace servant is roughly 36, showing signs of aging and looking like he could be some of the characters' fathers.

Gaushun is Jinshi's primary attendant, working directly under the teenage servant, helping Jinshi and Maomao with anything they need.

Lihaku

The Apothecary Diaries

Lihaku is the muscle at the royal palace, working as a loyal soldier to the Emperor and his family. He is in his mid-20s, evidently older than characters like Jinshi and Maomao, but not significantly older.

Lihaku is a member of the military group, the Outer Court, and an acquaintance of Maomao and Jinshi.

Gyokuyō

The Apothecary Diaries

Gyokuyō is one of the Emperor's high-ranking concubines and is known as his favorite among his many consorts. She is 19 years old and carries herself with the grace and knowledge of an empress.

Earning the title of Precious Consort, Gyokuyō has served the Emperor for several years, even mothering the young Princess Lingli for the royal.

Lihua

The Apothecary Diaries

Lihua is another of the Emperor's consorts. Known as the Wise Consort, she is smart beyond her years, being just 23. The character works within the hospital and is the mother of the second prince.

Lihua is one of four high consorts in the Emperor's inner circle, drawing the eye of the royal family for providing the Emperor with an heir.

Lishu

The Apothecary Diaries

Lishu is another of the Emperor's high-ranking consorts. At just 14 years old, she is the youngest of his concubines. Given her age and bubbly personality, she earned the title of Virtuous Consort.

Another one of Lishu's key traits is her extensive list of food allergies, which almost always make mealtime at the palace a complicated affair.

Ah-Duo

The Apothecary Diaries

The last of the four high-ranking consorts at the palace is Ah-Duo. She is around 35 and takes on a maternal role for the rest of the Emperor's concubines.

Ah-Duo is known as the Pure Consort and is assumed to be Jinshi's mother, but the Emperor does everything he can to conceal that fact.

Loulan

The Apothecary Diaries

Loulan is yet another concubine for the Emperor; however, she sits just outside the inner circle. She is roughly 17 years old and is the second Pure Consort after her father, Prime Minister Shishou, forces her into the role.

She is more aloof and carefree than some of the other consorts and can be seen throughout the palace disguised as a female servant, gathering information she may not traditionally be privy to.

The Emperor

The Apothecary Diaries

The Emperor is in his mid-thirties (roughly 34) and serves as the head of state for the Apothecary Diaries world. He is the father of several children and has a bevy of concubines, all of whom live in his palace.

While some fear him, the Emperor is kind-hearted, hoping to rebuild the royal family's poor reputation.

