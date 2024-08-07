Angry Birds 3 Movie Gets Exciting Release Update (Official)

The Angry Birds franchise is returning to the big screen with The Angry Birds 3, and now, audiences know when to expect its debut.

Sony Pictures released the first Angry Birds film in 2016, successfully adapting the popular mobile game of the same name into theatrical animation.

The Angry Birds 2 followed in 2019 with a recent announcement from Deadline confirming a long-awaited threequel is officially on the way.

Angry Birds 3 Movie Receives Release Window

The Angry Birds

According to Dentsu Entertainment (via Freakopolis), The Angry Birds 3 is set to release in 2026.

This follows SEGA's June 6 announcement video that production for The Angry Birds threequel had begun.

As detailed in Deadline's original report, the third film will follow the further adventures of Red and Chuck with Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis and Frozen's Josh Gad reprising their roles.

John Rice from the original film is set to direct, and Thurop Van Orman, the writer of The Angry Birds 2, will return to pen the script.

Can The Angry Birds Soar in 2026?

By the time The Angry Birds 3 premieres in 2026, a decade will have separated the new film from the 2016 original and nearly seven years from the 2019 sequel.

Given that time, the question is whether audiences will still be interested in more Angry Birds by 2026.

While that remains to be seen, it's worth noting that the first Angry Birds movie still stands as the eighth-highest-grossing video game film adaptation to date.

The concern, however, is that The Angry Birds 2 didn't perform at the box office as well as the original, earning only $41 million domestically (via Box Office Mojo) compared to $107.5 million in the U.S. in 2016.

Still, six of the seven video game films that currently grossed more than the first Angry Birds (and as reported by The Numbers) were all released after the 2016 film.

This suggests audience interest in video game movies is seemingly increasing as evidenced by The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Five Nights at Freddy's.

Given this trend, more birds may be worth the gamble, and it will be interesting to see if a third film can live up to the heights of the first.

The Angry Birds 3 arrives in theaters in 2026.

Check out other animation stories from The Direct below:

The Backyardigans Gets 2024 Reboot for New Nickelodeon Music Video Series

Shrek 5 Cast: Every Actor & Character Confirmed to Return

What Are Velvet and Veneer from Trolls Band Together? The Creatures Explained