Every Upcoming Andrew Garfield Movie Releasing In 2024 & Beyond

It doesn't appear Andrew Garfield will be slowing down anytime soon, with several new projects in and beyond 2024 in various stages of production.

Garfield is among the most beloved working actors today, with two Academy Award nominations on his resume and a recent Golden Globe win for his Tick, Tick... Boom! performance.

The 40-year-old actor has a complex filmography, from Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man franchise to a Jesuit priest in Martin Scorsese's Silence.

There's much the actor is known for, including being a combat medic in Hacksaw Ridge, being screwed out of Facebook in The Social Network, and battling inner demons as a detective in the Under the Banner of Heaven series.

There is one upcoming movie that Garfield was almost known for: Guillermo del Toro‘s Frankenstein. Jacob Elordi will replace him as the iconic monster after Garfield dropped out due to scheduling conflicts following the 2023 actors' strike.

Andrew Garfield’s Upcoming Movies & TV Shows

We Live in Time

Andrew Garfield / Florence Pugh

Soon after presenting an award together at the 2023 Academy Awards, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield were announced to star in StudioCanal's upcoming project, We Live In Time.

Directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Payne, the film is shrouded in secrecy but promises a blend of humor, emotion, and romance.

A24 bought the distribution rights for We Live In Time in the United States, but there is no release date. Filming began in London in April 2023, and many fans were excited to see Garfield and Pugh star in their first film together.

Voyagers

Andrew Garfield / Daisy Edgar-Jones

Sebastián Lelio is set to direct Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones in Voyagers, a film depicting the romance between Carl Sagan and Ann Druyan, known for their work on NASA's Golden Record project.

Produced by FilmNation Entertainment, the movie will delve into the relationship amid the backdrop of NASA's 1977 launch of interstellar probes.

Adapted from interviews with Druyan and others involved, the screenplay promises a compelling blend of scientific ambition and personal connection. After the initial reports in May 2023, there have been few updates on filming or a potential release date.

Unknown Spider-Man Project (Rumor)

Andrew Garfield

After returning in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, many fans hope this wasn't the last time Andrew Garfield would don the Spidey suit on the silver screen.

Garfield's "Peter 3" would most likely appear in Tom Holland's next Spider-Man 4 installment or Avengers: Secret Wars, which is expected to be full of multiversal shenanigans.

Rumors have been swirling that his version of Spider-Man will have a future in the MCU or the adjacent Sony Spider-Man Universe, but it's unlikely he will ever get to lead The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Garfield's next appearance as Spidey could be planned behind the scenes, but similar to No Way Home, audiences may be surprised to learn where and when that will happen.