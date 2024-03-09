And Just Like That Season 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Season 3 of the hit Max series And Just Like That... just got a release update that has fans giddy.

The Sex and the City spin-off wrapped up its second season in August 2023, being renewed for another batch of episodes within days of its Season 2 finale.

With its announcement, no release timing was given for And Just Like That... Season 3, as audiences wait to hear the latest on Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic fictional New Yorker.

[ Full Cast of 'And Just Like That...': Every Main Actor & Character In Sex and the City Show ]

And Just Like That... Season 3 Gets Teased

In anticipation of And Just Like That... Season 3, the beloved Max series received a potential release update by one of its stars.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at Michael Kors 2024 Fall/Winter Fashion Show in New York City, And Just Like That... actress Nicole Ari Parker revealed the series is going to get back in front of cameras this May:

"I think I might give Molly a call, yeah, [costume designers] Molly Rodgers and Danny Santiago, yes. We go back to work in May, so you never know."

This is the first indication of when production for the series will pick back up after Season 3 was greenlit back in August 2023.

Previously, the hit streaming series took roughly six months to complete filming.

Season 1 filmed from June 2021 to December 6 2021 before the first episode premiered three days later on December 9, 2021.

Season 2 followed similarly, filming from October 2022 to April 2023 before it hit Max two months later in June 2023.

When Will And Just Like That... Season 3 Be Released?

Seeing as fans now seem to know when And Just Like That... Season 3 production will begin, a potential release window is clearer.

According to Max's 2024 promotional teaser, And Just Like That... does not seem to be on the streamer's plans, and that would make sense.

If Season 3 follows a similar production pipeline to Seasons 1 and 2, one can expect the series to finish filming sometime in December 2024.

Season 1 was arguably quick with editing as the show was shot, allowing for a brisk three-day turnaround between the end of shooting and the first two episodes dropping on Max; such a feat seems highly unlikely for Season 3.

Warner Bros. and Max do not have And Just Like That... in their 2024 plans, so the studio has no reason to rush the show back to the streamer before the end of the year.

What seems more likely is a similar timeline that Season 2 saw. This would have the series completing principal photography by the end of 2024, releasing potentially two or three months into 2025.

That means a Q1 2025 release date for And Just Like That... Season 3 is the best bet, kicking off Max's new year in style with Carrie Bradshaw and the girls.

And Just Like That... Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Max.