Ali Hazelwood's Bride Sequel Gets Major Release Announcement

A sequel to Ali Hazelwood's Bride novel has been announced for release, and it is set to arrive later this year.

Hazelwood's beloved set-in-this-world fantasy romance was originally released in 2024, really picking up steam as it became a part of the ultra-viral book movement (like the hit Empyrean series).

The book follows the plight of a young female Vampyre living in our world who is forced into a marriage with a werewolf to uphold a generations-long alliance of peace.

Bride Book Sequel Announced

Bride

Ali Hazelwood's Bride novel will receive a sequel coming later this year.

Amazon listings for the new book, Mate, appeared online, revealing the new book will be released on October 7, 2025.

The novel has been described as a companion to Bride rather than a straight-on sequel, flipping the script from the blood-sucking first book and putting the spotlight on the franchise's take on werewolves (known as Weres).

Instead of centering on young Vampyre Misery Lark, Mate is described as a story of an "orphaned, pack-less, and one of a kind" Were named Serena Paris (aka Misery's best friend from the first novel).

Serena becomes the focus of much controversy in the book's world as she comes forward as the first Human-Were hybrid, forcing her to turn to a Were alpha named Koen Alexander, who will do anything to keep Serena safe (via Good Reads):

"Serena Paris is orphaned, pack-less, and one of a kind. Coming forward as the first Human-Were hybrid was supposed to heal a centuries-long rift between species. Instead, it made her a target, prey for the ruthless political machinations between Weres, Vampyres, and Humans. With her enemies closing in on her, she has only one option left-if he'll have her. As Alpha of the Northwest pack, Koen Alexander commands obedience. His authority is so absolute, only a fool would threaten his mate. It doesn't matter if Serena doesn't reciprocate his feelings, nothing will stop him from keeping her safe."

This sends the pair running for their life, evading "power-hungry Vampyres and Weres" as well as the secrets of Serena's past:

"But power-hungry Vampyres and Weres are not the only threats chasing Serena. Sooner or later, her past is bound to catch up with her-and Koen might be the only thing standing between her and total annihilation..."

Fans first heard about the Bride sequel in October, as the author shared she had turned in the transcript for the novel on her personal Instagram Stories. This news was a bit of a surprise for some seeing as the first book only just came out eight months earlier in February 2024.

In a February 2024 Q&A, Hazelwood teased the book, revealing she was working on it, but "[it was] not going to be [her] next book:"

"It’s not going to be my next book—I have another book coming out next February. But I’m hoping it’s going to be the next one."

The Bride author has already released another book in 2025, with Deep End (a romance novel about a relationship between two hyper-competitive athletes) arriving in early February.

Speaking at another fan event, she would then hint at the book's plot a bit deeper, telling readers it is about "[Serena] kind of coming to terms with her identity:"

"We have a cover, which is so pretty, and we have a title as well. It’s a Serena story. If you have read the book, she was adopted and she just figured out that she’s actually not human—she thought she was, but she isn’t—so there is a lot of her kind of coming to terms with her identity."

Hazelwood's work has long been compared to the books of Rebecca Yarros—whose Onyx Storm was only just released (read about Onyx Storm spoilers here). So, with what seems to be a long wait for the next novel in that hit series, perhaps a book like Mate will be able to tide fans over.

Ali Hazelwood's Mate is set for release on October 7, 2025.