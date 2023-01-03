Disney+'s Ahsoka Rumor Reveals 1 Kylo Ren Visual Appearing In Show

It looks like the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series will include some visual similarities to Kylo Ren's time in the sequel trilogy.

Star Wars' latest batch of sequels (Episodes VII-IX) is a divisive subject amongst many—some hate them with every fiber of their being, and others absolutely adore them. No matter what side of the equation one might be on, it's easy to say that Kylo Ren was one of the more well-received elements of their recent movies (not including his ending, which many abhor).

Sadly, by the time Rise of Skywalker is done, Ren has bit the dust. However, it seems that his influence will still be felt across the franchise, including in a project airing later this year.

Kylo Ren's DIY Look

Lucasfilm

According to a new report from Making Star Wars, the upcoming Disney+ series Ahsoka will include designs directly inspired by Rise of Skywalker and Kylo Ren himself.

In Episode IX, Ren gets his destroyed helmet repaired by an ape named Albrekh. The blacksmith pieces his gear back together with a material called "Sarrassian iron." This is what gives the helmet's cracks that red glow.

Lucasfilm

In Ahsoka, many of the stormtroopers seen will be sporting a similar 'repaired-look' style. However, instead of the red Sarrassian iron repairing their armor, it'll be something that gives the cracks a golden glow instead.

The choice is inspired by Kintsugi, "a Japanese art which translates to 'golden joinery:'"

"Kintsugi, a Japanese art which translates to 'golden joinery.' Broken valuables use gold or silver to mend and join the broken pieces of antique or art. The process sees the breaks as part of the history of the object."

Lucasfilm

The report also noted that it is not believed these Stormtroopers would have had their gear repaired with Sarassian iron like Kylo Ren. Instead, they were "reforged" by the Nightsister, a witch-like force-sensitive group.

Star Wars and Its Retroactive Continuity

This isn't the first time the Disney+ Star Wars shows will have referenced the Sequel trilogy. Back in 2020, for "Chapter 12" of The Mandalorian, a clone body of Supreme Leader Snoke could be seen in a tank. There was even an additional audio cue built into the soundtrack for those who may not have been sure of what they saw.

Retroactive continuity is kind of Star Wars' thing—the franchise has been doing it for multiple decades now. Stuff like The Clone Wars helped to elevate the poorly received Prequel trilogy, now it's time for other projects to do the same for the Sequels.

Some Kylo Ren imagery is yet another reason for fans to be excited about Rosario Dawson's upcoming Ahsoka project. From the sounds of it, the show is going to be insane; Grand Admiral Thrawn's live-action debut alongside most of the Rebels cast, an entirely new area of space, and more.

Ahsoka is set to debut at some point this year; however, an official release window has not yet been revealed by Lucasfilm.