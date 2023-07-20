New Disney+ Ahsoka Photo Shows Off Thrawn's Incredible Ship

A solid look at Grand Admiral Thrawn's gorgeous new ship in Ahsoka has just been unveiled.

Star Wars is known for its iconic ship designs, from the heroic X-Wing to the shrieking TIE fighter of villainy. Recently, The Mandalorian brought back the Naboo N1 Starfighter, one of the sleekest ships in the galaxy.

The Ahsoka trailer revealed the New Republic fleet's first appearance in Star Wars canon, featuring Mon Calamari capital ships, CR90 corvettes, and A-wings near a planet.

Their confrontation with Thrawn's formidable forces promises an intense and crucial battle.

New Stunning Thrawn Ship Revealed

At San Diego Comic-Con 2023, a fresh look at Thrawn's beautiful new ship was revealed in concept art for the upcoming Ahsoka series.

The image is filled with gold, highlighting the side of Thrawn's new space vehicle.

Lucasfilm

A brief look at the ship was already seen in the Ahsoka trailer while looking of the shoulders of Thrawn.

Lucasfilm

An even better glance at the interior of the golden ship in live action was shown, looking similar but slightly less over-the-top than the concept art.

Grand Admiral Thrawn's Golden New Empire

Previously, Thrawn captained the Chimaera, a Galactic Civil War-era Imperial I-class Star Destroyer that had been customized.

During the Liberation of Lothal, it was pulled into hyperspace by a purrgil after a remarkable display of power by the young rebel Padawan, Ezra Bridger, with Thrawn and Bridger onboard.

Years later, it is time for an upgrade and an update to Thrawn schemes.

In Timothy Zahn's novel Heir to the Empire, Thrawn's primary motivation is to restore the Galactic Empire's dominance by defeating the New Republic and using his tactical brilliance and art insights to achieve his goals.

Look out for a similar story as Lars Mikkelsen returns to the character he's voiced for years.

Ahsoka begins streaming on Disney+ on August 23.