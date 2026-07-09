Adult Zuko’s New Avatar Aang Movie Design Is Perfect, Except For 1 Major Issue

Adult Zuko's new design in Avatar: Aang: The Last Airbender looks commanding overall, but it's missing one important feature that has become a point of contention among fans. While Netflix is doing its own thing with the live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, the story of Aang and his allies will continue in animated form in Avatar Aang, chronicling their journeys 10 years after the original series' finale. One of the standout characters who will receive the spotlight is Zuko, and his natural evolution years after the war has become a major talking point among fans due to his new design.

Paramount+ officially released the new trailer for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, providing fans with the best look yet at the new designs of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Toph, and Zoku. However, there is one glaring issue with Adult Zuko's design: he is missing the scar on his chest that he sustained while fighting Azula in the finale of the original series.

Paramount

This stands out because Zuko's chest scar carries symbolic weight tied to his redemption, sacrifice, and growth in the series. In the series finale, Zuko confronted Azula to protect Katara. Zuko attempted to redirect her lightning, but his attempt was imperfect due to pressure and an improper stance. As a result, the blue lightning struck him in the chest, causing a severe injury.

Paramount

Katara managed to heal him with waterbending right after, but the damage had been done. The wound left a visible scar on his chest, serving as a permanent mark of that moment. This is the first time fans noticed the scar's disappearance, as the first official look at Avatar Aang showed Zuko in his regal outfit, which hid the spot where the scar is located.

Paramount

Notably, Aang still has the scar he sustained from Azula at the end of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2, when he was struck from behind while in Avatar state (a moment recreated in the finale of Netflix's live-action version). It's quite interesting that the movie remembered to add Aang's scar but not Zuko's.

Paramount

Watch the official trailer for Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender here:

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender is now set to premiere on Paramount+ on July 25.

Why Adult Zuko’s Chest Scar Should Still Be Included in the Story

Paramount

Whatever the reasoning behind the absence of Adult Zuko's chest scar in Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, many would agree that it should still be included or at least acknowledged in the upcoming movie.

It's worth noting that the chest scar is more than a battle wound since it's one of the best visual metaphors in Zuko's arc. The chest scar marks the culmination of his redemption, serving as the moment he fully rejects his old life and becomes a hero and member of Team Avatar.

There are several possible explanations as to why Adult Zuko's design is missing the scar. Some claimed it might have been a deliberate design choice by the creatives, who may have gone for a cleaner, more heroic look without adding every past injury detail. This abandonment might also be due to an oversight by the artists, as happens in big productions.

Other fans argued that Zuko's injury was treated quickly by Katara, meaning that it didn't scar as badly as Aang's sneak-attack wound. Others, however, countered that lightning scars don't just vanish, especially when shown in the series. Whatever the case, this is a fair nitpick, but there's a good chance that the scar's absence will likely be explained in the upcoming movie.

In a story about the adult versions of Team Avatar facing new threats, Zuko's scar is an essential feature that should be included, mainly because it serves as a quiet reminder of how far he has come from a rival to a full-fledged friend and ally.