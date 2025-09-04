A Thousand Tomorrows Season 2 Is Already In Progress, Confirms Series Creator Karen Kingsbury

Karen Kingsbury's romance series A Thousand Tomorrows could be renewed for a second season due to its popularity on Netflix since being added to the streaming platform. A lot of TV shows that have been released in the past have gained a lot of fans years later because of the Netflix streaming platform, as is the case with A Thousand Tomorrows. Since the show got added to Netflix, it has been introduced to an entirely new audience.

A Thousand Tomorrows creator Karen Kingsbury (who is also the author of the novel that the show is based on) revealed in an interview that she and the team that worked on the series have already made plans for developing other seasons, even though a studio has never renewed the show for any more installments. For reference, A Thousand Tomorrows was released as a Pure Flix show, and Pure Flix has not decided to greenlight a second season.

However, Kingsbury revealed that, even though the show hasn't been renewed, she has "already outlined" Season 2. The best-selling author also added that the other book in the series of novels, which is titled Just Beyond the Clouds, is big enough to be adapted into two seasons of television. Once again, for reference, there are three total books in the author's Cody Gunner series.

However, Kingsbury also noted (in an interview with Movieguide) that, in order for more seasons to be made, the show would have to be successful. The author was "anticipating the success of" the series when it was first released, and seemed optimistic that they would get to develop future seasons:

There are two other books. We’ve already outlined it. We’re kind of anticipating with the success [of 'A Thousand Tomorrows'] that…we’ll get to do more with it."

If Just Beyond the Clouds were to be adapted into two seasons like Kingsbury said, then the show would likely run for four seasons total, if all of the novels get a chance to be turned into TV seasons. The third book in the Cody Gunner series is called This Side of Heaven. Kingsbury (who wrote other books that have been adapted into TV shows) didn't reveal if it would be adapted into one or two seasons, but it seems more likely that it would be just one.

The A Thousand Tomorrows show was just recently added to the Netflix library on September 1, 2025 in the United States, and has seen great success in its first few days on the platform.

The show follows a bull rider named Cody Gunner (Colin Ford) and his relationship with a horsewoman named Ali Daniels (Rose Reid).

Will A Thousand Tomorrows' Netflix Success Lead to a Season 2 Release?

As mentioned, A Thousand Tomorrows has already been quite successful on Netflix despite only being on the platform since September 1. For reference, it jumped into the top 10 TV shows on the streaming service on September 3, where it sat at the number 10 spot.

However, one day later (September 4), it shot up to number 6. It still sits in that position as of writing, but due to its increase in popularity over the recent days, it could very well continue climbing the charts.

So, since Kingsbury revealed that she has already outlined at least one more season (and seemingly other seasons since she knows that the next book will be spread across two installments), many are likely wondering if the show will be successful enough on Netflix for another season to be made.

Being in the top 10 is impressive, but that is not the only statistic Netflix looks at. Even if it was, A Thousand Tomorrows would have to remain in the top 10 for a number of weeks, and would likely have to reach the number 1 spot at least once during its time on the platform.

Netflix is also likely monitoring how many subscribers who start watching the show end up making it through all the way until the end. If a lot of people watch one or two episodes and then don't finish the series, that would make its chances for renewal less likely.

Another statistic a lot of streamers look at is if a project attracts any new subscribers. As mentioned, A Thousand Tomorrows originally aired on Pure Flix. It is possible that fans of the series who want to rewatch it may subscribe to Netflix so that they can view not only it, but other shows on Netflix. Pure Flix is not a free service, so some may opt to cancel their Pure Flix subscription and join Netflix if there are other titles on the latter, which would definitely help A Thousand Tomorrows' odds of renewal.

Ultimately, A Thousand Tomorrows likely has a ways to go before it is renewed for a second season. However, as of writing, it is at least on the right track, and, due to Kingsbury's comments, if a second season were given the greenlight, it could be fast-tracked, considering an outline and plan have already been written up for it.