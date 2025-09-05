'A Thousand Tomorrows' Reveals Ali's Fate In the Finale

A Thousand Tomorrows Episode 6 revealed what happened to Ali after she contracted a deadly disease. The drama series introduces Ali Daniels (Rose Reid), a professional barrel racer who gets romantically entangled with renowned bull rider Cody Gunner. Each has their own traumatic past in the six-episode series. Still, none is more heartbreaking than Ali, who is secretly hiding her deteriorating health due to being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

Although there were clear health risks when Ali participated in her barrel racing tournament, she was determined to reach the top of the rodeo hierarchy. Ali's degrading health also impacted her would-be romance with Cody since she didn't want him to commit to a dying person. Despite knowing the risks, the pair eventually started a relationship, and Cody even agreed to donate one of his lungs to Ali. While Ali's health improved, Episode 6 saw the character make an important decision that affected her life forever.

Based on Karen Kingsbury's novel of the same name, A Thousand Tomorrows has a strong cast led by Colin Ford, Rose Reid, Cole Sibus, and K.C. Clyde. The series premiered on Pure Flix on February 24, 2023, and it started streaming on Netflix on September 1, 2025.

Does Ali Die in A Thousand Tomorrows?

Netflix

A Thousand Tomorrows Episode 6 (the Season 1 finale) explored Ali Daniels' deteriorating health journey, even though she was focused on joining a barrel racing competition, despite potentially being her final time doing so.

Ali insisted to Cody that "it's all she wants," pointing out that she'd rather do it now while she's active than when she's bedridden due to her disease. For those unaware, cystic fibrosis is a genetic disorder that impairs the normal clearance of mucus from the lungs, allowing infection caused by bacteria. Despite Cody's hesitation, her father convinced him to let Ali fulfill her dream because it is what God would've wanted for her.

After Cody allowed Ali to join the competition, she had an incredible finish in the barrel race division. Unfortunately, Cody received a devastating call from Dr. Cleary, confirming that her new lungs were showing signs of the disease once more.

Joining the competition and continuing her career would mean she would only have less than three years to live because Ali needed to "spend more time inside with filtered air."

Ultimately, Ali chose to live life to the fullest, but it proved her downfall because her body gave up on her. She contracted pneumonia and was unable to recover from it. This is on top of the fact that her cystic fibrosis made it worse after it spread to other parts of her body. Ali succumbed to her disease and eventually died in A Thousand Tomorrows Episode 6.

While Ali's death was hard to swallow, Cody and Ali managed to have their proper goodbye. Ali told him to continue living his life, and she even gave him her horse, Ace, as a way for him to continue her legacy even though she's gone.

Ali's death sent shockwaves to the rest of the core characters in A Thousand Tomorrows, but they felt at peace knowing that she lived without regrets.

How Ali's Fate Impacts A Thousand Tomorrows Season 2

Netflix

While Ali's death is expected to leave a significant hole in the future of the Pure Flix series, there are still more stories to tell for A Thousand Tomorrows ahead of its potential Season 2.

Season 1 ended with Cody still reeling from Ali's death, but her father reminded him that she would've wanted him to continue living his life even if it was hard. Cody followed Ali's advice and honored her legacy by rejoining the bull riding competition.

Given that A Thousand Tomorrows is based on Karen Kingsbury's novel series, Season 2 could adapt the events of its sequel novel, Just Beyond the Clouds. The book revolves around Cody's continued grief, finding new purpose by focusing his attention on his brother, Carl Joseph, who has Down syndrome, and a hint of new romance due to the arrival of a new teacher, Elle Dalton.

Season 1 already hinted at a potential conflict between Cody and his brother; a line of dialogue from his father mentioned that Carl wanted to move out and start working to make a name for himself. Much of Cody's arc in Season 2 may revolve around rebuilding his relationship with his brother before eventually finding new love again.