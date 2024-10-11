Tammy and Amy from 1000-lb Sisters are in a far different place in their weight loss journey in 2024 than they were at the start of the TLCs reality series.

1000-lb Sisters first hit the small screen in 2020 behind Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton-Halterman, two sisters whose total combined weight was over 1000 lbs. The series has shown their real-life weight loss journey and their struggles with obesity over the years, including the effect it has on their family and friends.

The series starts with the sisters living in Dixon, Kentucky with Amy's husband, Michael Halterman, sharing details on their numerous health issues, including diabetes. In the time since, nearly 50 more episodes have detailed their journey towards healthier lives, including plenty of scares along the way.

TLC

1000-lb Sisters kicked off in 2020 as Tammy Slaton and Amy Slaton-Halterman weighed in at over 1000 lbs combined. Tammy's heaviest weight was 725 lbs while Amy's was 406 lbs, leading both of them to attempt an intense weight loss journey.

Both of them have admitted to being close to death over the years; Tammy specifically had to wear a trach tube to help her breathe at the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, Tammy checked into a food addiction rehabilitation facility to help her on her weight loss journey, an experience that had a positive impact on her life.

Tammy has since lost 500 lbs, gaining a huge following in the process. She explained how her process was a "lifestyle change" rather than a diet and that she's still facing challenges in that journey.

Sadly, she also dealt with the death of her husband, Caleb, in 2023 when he was only 40 years old. While she was upset at what happened, she has come to terms with his death in the year since.

Amy helped to spearhead the sisters' path to substantial weight loss, shedding enough weight to be eligible for gastric bypass surgery. That procedure helped her lose 100 lbs quickly, and she continued focusing on her weight while going through some major changes in her personal life at the same time.

Along with Amy's weight loss, she has also given birth to two sons, Gage and Glenn, in November 2020 and July 2022.

Additionally, she divorced her husband Michael in 2023 after four years of marriage, citing that her mental health was in a horrible place at the time of the divorce.

Along with her continued focus on weight loss (she's lost 176 lbs thus far), her main focus now is on her two sons.

What's Going On With 1000-lb Sisters in 2024?

1000-lb Sisters is now at the start of its sixth season on TLC as Amy and Tammy remain in the spotlight for the foreseeable future.

Most recently in the Season 6 premiere, Tammy was shown to be considering skin removal surgery after losing 500 lbs during the show's first five seasons. While those plans are not set in stone, the development will be one to follow over the rest of the season.

She also shared her desire to reconnect with her late husband after he passed away in 2023, speaking about an app she has that can translate messages from ghosts. Tammy and Amy use the app in the Season 6 premiere, asking if anybody is there and freaking out when they believe Caleb is in the room with them.

Additionally, Tammy regularly posts on her Instagram page about her bariatrics journey, giving her fans insight into her diet and weight loss journey.

Meanwhile, Amy's Instagram is filled with posts mostly about her children as she continues to raise them following her divorce.

About eight months after her divorce, she took to Instagram to share that she was in a relationship with her new boyfriend Tony Rodgers, which came in Season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters.

On top of the positive updates, Amy was recently arrested for suspicion of illegal possession of Schedule I and Schedule VI drugs and child endangerment. This came after she was escorted out of a zoo following being bitten by a camel, which is sure to be a topic of discussion in Season 6.

Both sisters are active on social media along with their time on screen in their series, sharing regular updates on their health and personal lives.

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters air on TLC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.