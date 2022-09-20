First Look at EA’s New Iron Man Video Game

Marvel has been taking advantage of the gaming front with an impressive library of titles across different platforms.

Despite the massive criticism directed at Crystal Dynamics' Avengers game, Marvel redeemed itself with the success of Insomniac's Spider-Man and the surprising triumph of Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy.

During D23 Expo, Marvel Games revealed what lies ahead in the studio's gaming future. The panel officially unveiled that a new open-world video game featuring Captain America and Black Panther is in the works while a Pokemon Go-inspired title for mobile is also in development.

This is on top of the already-confirmed Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine titles that fans are highly anticipating.

Now, another massive Marvel game was revealed.

Iron Man Takes the Gaming Spotlight

Electronic Arts (EA) officially unveiled that an all-new single-player, third-person Iron Man game is in early development from Marvel Games and Motive Studio.

Marvel

The action-adventure title is confirmed to feature an original story that taps into the rich history of the Armored Avenger, allowing the players to feel what it's like to play as Tony Stark and Iron Man.

EA confirmed that the Iron Man title is "the first of several new games" being developed, potentially confirming the rumors of the open-world Black Panther game and possibly teasing others that have yet to be heard of.

The team developing the game is led by Olivier Proulx (Guardians of the Galaxy) and joined by industry veterans including Ian Frazier, Maëlenn Lumineau, and JF Poirier at the studio.

Bill Roseman, Vice President and Creative Director at Marvel Games, expressed excitement in an official statement:

“We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented team at Motive Studio to bring their original vision of one of Marvel’s most important, powerful and beloved characters. Their experience delivering both established entertainment worlds and thrilling gameplay — combined with their authentic passion for the armored icon — will fuel our quest to deliver a love letter to a legendary hero in the form of the ultimate Iron Man video game.”

Proulx, who is the executive producer of the game, also shared the following statement:

“It’s an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic Super Heroes in entertainment today. We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

The game is currently in pre-production.

Why an Iron Man Game Is Huge for Players

The possibilities are endless for EA's Iron Man game, and this is mainly due to the capabilities of Tony Stark and the character's vast history from the comics.

Aside from the fact that players can roam around as the Armored Avenger in the game's open world, it will also give them a chance to be like Tony Stark when it comes to crafting new armor and solving mysteries with the aid of JARVIS.

In addition, the confirmation that Olivier Proulx is involved also serves as good news for the game's story. Proulx served as the executive producer of Square Enix's Guardians of the Galaxy, the game that earned positive reception from fans due to its impressive narrative.

Given the game is still in pre-production, no other details have been revealed, such as the villains and if other Marvel heroes will appear. Despite that, the developer's promise to "deliver a love letter" to all Iron Man fans is a promising update, building more anticipation for its release in the future.