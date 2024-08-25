One of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's producers has confirmed the official status of the fan-favorite NBC series, and the odds for more don't look great.

The show followed Jane Levy’s Zoe Clarke, a programmer who suddenly got the ability to hear people’s inner thoughts in the form of musical numbers playing out in front of her.

The show ran for two seasons before being canceled by NBC in 2021. Fans were thrilled when, a few months later, Roku announced that it was saving the series to do a Christmas movie continuation.

However, since that aired in late 2021, proper word on where the show stands now has never been fully revealed.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist Fate Confirmed

NBC

While promoting his new film Jackpot, director Paul Feig gave The Direct’s Russ Milheim a definitive update on the status of his previous NBC series, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Feig, who executive produced the show’s two seasons and one film, confirmed that “it’s gone” and that he thinks the latest Christmas film “was the farewell:”

"It's gone. No, I mean, I'm so proud of that show. The two seasons we got were just amazing. And then the fact that we got Roku [to] let us do that Christmas movie was a real treat. But that was, sadly, I think that was the farewell unless they want to do another one. So we're all sad because we love that project so much."

No More Zoey's For Now

Seeing that it's been nearly three years since Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the show is gone. But, at the very least, it’s something of a relief to have the official word from a producer involved.

Zoe's Extraordinary Playlist had a dedicated following and truly filled a unique space on the never-ending landscape of television, making it a bit of a shame that it’ll only ever see two seasons and a movie.

Paul Feig did casually allude to Roku having the power to do more if they wanted to—so a continuation isn't impossible. However, it’s admittedly very unlikely due to the entire cast and creative team having already moved one.

While Christmas did provide a fairly clean ending point for the show, more stories could easily be told about that world with those characters. More importantly, there are plenty more musical performances that could be crafted as well.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is now streaming on Peacock.

