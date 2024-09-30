According to one of the show's stars, the fate of The Spiderwick Chronicles and whether it will get a Season 2 have not yet been decided.

Season 1 ended on a massive cliffhanger as the Grace family unknowingly failed to stop the villainous Mulgarath (Christian Slater).

Instead of vanquishing their true enemy, Mallory Grace (Mychala Lee) accidentally banished her actual brother, Jared (Lyon Daniels), to the fairy realm. Now, Mulgarath is disguised as Jared, and the rest of the family has no idea of his true identity.

Will The Spiderwick Chronicles Get a Season 2?

Speaking exclusively with The Direct while promoting his upcoming film Monster Summer, Noah Cottrell offered a sad update regarding the fate of his recent Roku series, The Spiderwick Chronicles.

When asked if he had heard anything about the status of Season 2, Cottrell admitted that "it's still in the air right now" and that he's heard "nothing yet:"

"I have not, it's still in the air right now. You know, hopefully, there is a Season 2. I think if there is, it's going to be great, definitely, but no, nothing yet. So hopefully."

Can Fans Expect The Spiderwick Chronicles Season 2?

It's certainly discouraging that there hasn't been any word on The Spiderwick Chronicles Season 2 yet.

One would think a continuation might be a given since, as reported by Deadline in April 2024, the show was Roku Channel's most-watched on-demand title ever. This also would not be the first time the streaming service has disappointed its fans with the lack of a renewal.

Roku previously revived NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist for a Christmas movie after its premature cancellation, but then it never talked about the series again (see more about the prospects of a Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist revival here).

Hopefully, The Spiderwick Chronicles will fare better.

While there are certainly fans of the series out there, it's worth noting that the project has only a 42% critic approval rating and a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Perhaps its lukewarm reception is contributing to the show's delayed renewal.

As for what fans might see in a possible Season 2, it's hard to pinpoint what book future episodes could adapt. Spiderwick Chronicles' first season took material from both books 1 and 5, so future installments will likely continue stitching pieces from various points in the original source material.

After all, they didn't even get everything from the books the show did pull from. With Mulgarath not defeated yet, there is still plenty to pull from in the fifth book, The Wrath of Mulgarath.

The Spiderwick Chronicles Season 1 is now streaming on Roku.