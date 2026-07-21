Zendaya Debuts Spider-Man Villain-Inspired New Look For Brand New Day

Zendaya just debuted a striking new look inspired by a Spider-Man villain while promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actress returns as MJ opposite Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in the sequel, which swings into theaters on Friday, July 31. Her wardrobe for the movie’s press tour, put together with longtime stylist Law Roach, became a guessing game for fans over the past month, as nearly every stop showcased a coded nod to the web-slinger’s world.

Sony Pictures shared official photos from the film’s New York City photocall, held at Edge at Hudson Yards on Friday, July 17, where Zendaya wore an ensemble modeled after Mr. Negative, the Marvel crime boss whose appearance resembles a photographic negative. Roach confirmed the character as the inspiration on his Instagram story, sharing a photo of Mr. Negative that unveiled the precise reference behind the outfit.

Marvel Comic

The Vetements look pairs an oversized white double-breasted blazer with a dark button-down shirt and a pale silver tie, while thigh-high black patent leather boots complete the silhouette. Zendaya finished the reference with spiderweb drop earrings from jeweler Jacob & Co.

Mr. Negative began as Martin Li, a New York philanthropist hiding a double life as the leader of a criminal empire. Created by writer Dan Slott and artist Phil Jimenez, the character debuted in 2007 before taking center stage in Amazing Spider-Man’s 2008 Brand New Day storyline, the same comic era that gives Tom Holland’s fourth movie its name. His split black-and-white design quickly turned him into one of the most recognizable modern additions to Spider-Man’s rogues gallery.

Rumors once positioned the villain at the heart of this very movie. The Hot Mic host Jeff Sneider reported in 2025 that Martin Li would serve as the primary antagonist of Brand New Day, and fans floated actors such as Steven Yeun for the role. Marvel Studios and Sony never confirmed any of it, and the villain lineup revealed through the film’s marketing, which includes Scorpion, Tombstone, Boomerang, Tarantula, and The Hand, leaves no visible room for him.

Could Mr. Negative Still Enter the MCU?

Marvel Studios

The groundwork for the character already exists on screen. Spider-Man: No Way Home introduced FEAST, the charity Martin Li founds in the comics, as the homeless shelter where Aunt May worked. That detail slipped past most viewers at the time. Yet, it gives Marvel Studios a ready-made doorway for the villain whenever the studio wants one, since Li’s public face in the source material is the organization’s generous benefactor. The character also appeared in the 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man video game, with his voice actor expressing interest in playing the live-action version.

His powers could also solve a puzzle the marketing keeps teasing. Mr. Negative wields Darkforce energy and corrupts people with a single touch, bending victims to his will. Brand New Day’s trailers feature unexplained mind control, including manipulation of Damage Control agents and everyday New Yorkers. If Sadie Sink truly plays Jean Grey, as reports suggest, his influence would offer a logical explanation for a hero behaving like a villain.

A corrupting figure hiding behind a charity would also deepen the street-level crime story this new Spider-Man movie is telling. Whether the outfit amounts to a playful Easter egg or a genuine hint, Zendaya and Roach picked a loaded reference. When Brand New Day arrives on July 31, fans will finally find out if Mr. Negative factors into the movie or has a future in the MCU.