Who Is Yuna Bennett? 4 Things to Know About The Signal Actress

One of the youngest and most integral characters of Netflix's The Signal is Charlie, played by actress Yuna Bennett. 

The German miniseries starring Florian David Fitz and Peri Baumeister is a mystery-drama about a husband investigating his astronaut wife's disappearance and the clues she left behind. 

Yuna Bennett was tasked to portray the couple's space-loving daughter who also happens to be deaf; as audiences catch her performance in the sci-fi series, here are four things to know about the budding young star. 

Four Facts About The Signal's Yuna Bennett

Yuna Bennett in The Signal
Netflix

The Signal Is Yuna's Third TV Series Role

Despite her young age, Yuna Bennett already has multiple credits to her name, including Hard Feelings, Der Bergdoktor, Die Tänzerin und der Gangster - Liebe auf Umwegen, and Dear Thomas

The Signal is Bennett's third television series to date following Der Bergdoktor and Letzte Spur Berlin

She's a Berlin-Born Budding Star

Yuna Bennet is a German actress who hails from the city of Berlin. Despite already having seven roles under her belt, she's only been acting since 2020, mainly because she's just ten years old. 

Yuna's Instagram account is managed by her mother and shows the young star's travels, interests, and her latest projects.  

Yuna Bennet Loves the Outdoors

According to her Instagram account, Yuna enjoys spending time outdoors and exploring nature when she's not on set. 

Her profile also offers an idea of which sports and activities she appears to enjoy, such as horseback riding and skateboarding.

Yuna's Next Project Is a Comedy

In addition to The Signal, Yuna has another project set to release in 2024 titled Der Buchspazierer.

While few details have been revealed, it is confirmed to be a comedy with Yuna playing a character named Schascha.

Yuna Bennet can be followed on social media at yuna_bennett on Instagram.

All four episodes of The Signal are streaming now on Netflix.

