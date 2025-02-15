Yellowjackets Season 3: Cast Talk Trauma & How Many Supernatural Answers They Actually Have

Yellowjackets is full of supernatural teases and traumatic events for its characters to live through—and Season 3 will only double down on it all.

The Direct participated in two roundtable interviews with the cast of Yellowjackets, where we spoke with Courtney Eaton (Young Lottie), Kevin Alves (Young Travis), Sarah Desjardins (Callie), and Warren Kole (Jeff) about their time on the series.

Courtney Eaton and Kevin Alves Talk About the Supernatural Element of Yellowjackets

"I Don't Know If Having the Answer on the Day Would Be Helpful..."

The Direct: "So I wanted to just touch upon the supernatural element [of the show]. And I was just wondering, on an actor level, how much are you aware of the actual answers, and do they tell you anything to help with your performances? And then on set, when they are giving you this direction, what is that like if they are kind of avoiding the real answer, how do they position you where you need to be?"

Courtney Eaton: It's a lot of avoiding the real answer. Kevin Alves: And truly, like, I don't know if having the answer on the day would be helpful because neither do they. Like Travis and Lonnie don't have the answer, they are questioning it just as much. So in some ways, I do appreciate being in the dark, sometimes. There are other times where I feel like we're really good at being able to go to the show and really ask for answers to help our performance. But there are lots of times when it helps not to know at all. Courtney Eaton: Yeah, I think sometimes, especially with Lottie, because it's hard to give notes on her. And I feel like every time I've worked with a new director, they're like, I don't know how to explain this... which is so much fun... But I think with notes on set, if I get an inkling of something maybe going another way, I'll try to get some confirmation because I don't want to lean too hard one way and snap back.

The Direct: "What would you say was a unique challenge that you faced while filming this season that you had not faced before in either of the other two?"

Eaton: Personally, I came in with just a different take on how I was going to try work through the process and prep for things. So that was a challenge for me this season that was really fun. Alves: I think the biggest challenge for me this year was finding a way to have a little bit more balance outside of work with the show, just because Travis' stuff just piles and piles and piles. And so my big thing with coming into this year was like, Okay, we've gotten to this point now that if I actually live with him every day, all the time, it's just gonna feel so heavy all the time... It was actually kind of hard, because I think I separated outside of work from the cast more than ever this season. Like at work, I was just, we were just doing our own thing, like offset, and that was a weird challenge this year to do that. But from a mental standpoint, mental stability, I think it was really helpful.

Sarah Desjardins and Warren Kole on Their Character's Most Traumatic Moments

Jeff Still Can't Get Over Shauna's Affair

The Direct: "Both of your characters have obviously experienced some traumatic events. If you guys were to select one that you think has had the most impact on each of you or that you still just can't get over. And even if it's not the obvious answer, what would it be for your character?"

Warren Kole: Not even that, and this is so much fun because Season 2 really did explore this, not just that Shauna killed Adam, but that Shauna had an affair with this guy. Jeff can't seem to get over the ego blow, that he just isn't enough, which he's kind of—this is exposed, is probably something you already know. He wants to be the man that excites Shauna and can save the day, and he's stuck in this loop of like, if only I can save her, save the family, do the amazing thing, rescue people. I will prove my worth. And he just doesn't. Whether it's wits or resources or whatever that [he's] falling short here, he's not quite pulling it off. Sarah Desjardins: I would say for Callie, there are the two bigger, obvious ones. I think one is when Shauna tells Callie that she killed Adam and admits to it. I think that's like, I don't know. Let's just all take a second and think about if our mother revealed when you're 17 that, Oh, yeah, I did kill someone. And she seemed kind of nonchalant about it, which was, you know, a little unsettling. There's that. There's also the, again, everything that happens at the compound. And, of course, I feel like Callie is getting to this place as we build up to the finale, she takes the gun from Jeff's car. She has this feeling she's going to need to protect her family, and she's willing to do that. But again, let's just take in for a second as a teenager watching a group of women in animal masks chasing your mother down to kill her. So there's that. But I also just want to add like I one of my favorite moments that affected me and informed Callie so much for me was the scene that I share with Warren in Season 2, Episode 8, I believe it is, when I find out about the baby. And I love that moment so much because it's so meaningful. It really humanizes Shauna for Callie a lot, I feel like and allows Callie to have a lot more empathy for her. And, also, I forget the exact line, but a big sentiment in that scene is like Jeff being over Callie and saying that you don't have to carry the weight of your parent's trauma. And it was just a moment where, like a parental figure, like Callie's Dad, is really there for her, and that's something that she's longing for so much. So that was really an impactful moment for me and for Callie.

Yellowjackets Season 3 is now on Paramount+ with Showtime, with new episodes airing weekly.