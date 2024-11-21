Based on the risque book turned Broadway musical, the Wicked movie is drawing attention to its appropriateness for children.

Before debuting on Broadway in 2003, Wicked was originally a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire. The book, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, is widely regarded as a book for mature readers, with many suggesting it is best suited for ages 16 and up due to its explicit content, including themes of sex, drugs, violence, and complex political and social commentary.

Given the history behind the story the 2024 film is based on, there's some cause for pause for parents heading out to theaters with the whole family.

Why Is Wicked 2024 Movie PG?

Warning - There are some minor spoilers ahead for Wicked

Months before its release, the MPAA officially rated Wicked PG due to elements like "scary action, thematic material, and brief suggestive material."

These factors suggest the movie maintains a family-friendly tone while addressing darker or more mature themes, but what exactly is so scary about Wicked?

It goes without saying that any story about witches may be deemed a bit frightening, even though this Part One of Wicked mainly shows the bright side of The Wicked Witch of the West (Elphaba played by Cynthia Erivo).

The Wicked Scene That Could Frighten Children

However, nearing the end of the film there is one scene that some audience members could find a bit frightening or disturbing. Elphaba casts a spell using the Wizard of Oz's (Jeff Goldblum) Grimmerie, a magical book only few can use or read.

As Elphaba miraculously reads the full spell, it causes the Wizard's monkeys to sprout wings, this is a bit haunting as it's confirmed that it hurts the animals.

In addition, these newly formed creatures are re-introduced in a tense sequence and are shown baring their teeth and breaking through windows in pursuit of Elphaba and Glinda (Ariana Grande).

Prior to this sequence, the Wizard's mechanical mask—a towering, imposing device used to communicate with Oz’s citizens—adds another layer of playful fright before revealing the man behind the curtain.

Wicked Movie's Mature Subject Matter

The film also delves into thematic material related to discrimination and oppression. Elphaba's journey is marked by repeated bullying and exclusion due to her green skin.

Dr. Dillamond (voiced by Peter Dinklage), a goat professor at Shiz University, explains the troubling disappearance of animals from Oz and later climaxes with him being forcibly removed from his position at the school.

Another scene shows a lion cub threatened and confined in a small cage, a moment that might be distressing for young animal lovers.

There are a few instances of suggestive material, though they remain light and appropriate for the PG rating. Early in the film, Elphaba's mother is seen having an affair with a man, also hinting at the illegitimacy of Elphaba's true father.

Finally, the charismatic Winkie prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) flirts playfully with various characters, bringing a level of sensuality to the film.

However, his use of exaggerated hip movements and winks lean more toward humor than provocation. A few kissing scenes in the film featuring some of the main characters don't go beyond simple romance.

For those worried, don't be, as the Wicked poster fiasco may be the most controversial aspect of the entire film.

Wicked soars into theaters on Friday, November 22.