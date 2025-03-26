Weak Hero Class Season 2 Release Window Confirmed by Netflix

After its sudden delay earlier this year, Weak Hero Class Season 2's release will be coming later than expected.

The streaming K-drama, which has been available in the West on Netflix, follows high school student Yeon Si-eun, who is easily the smartest pupil in a class where one's brawn is much more valued than their brain.

The series is just one of many South Korean series making waves on Netflix, joining the likes of All of Us Are Dead (which is awaiting its second season as well), My Demon, and Truama Code.

When Is Weak Hero Class 2 Coming Out?

Questions have been raised regarding Weak Hero Class Season 2 and its eventual release.

The beloved K-drama (which recently dropped its first season on Netflix in the U.S.) was supposed to drop its second season in January, as was mentioned by series star Ryeoun (via Pop Base).

That January window came and went, though, without any major release information being disclosed for the incoming episodes.

It was then confirmed in February by Netflix Korea that Weak Hero Class 2 was now being planned for a Q2 2025 release window, as it was included in a lineup of upcoming series on the service.

That Q2 dating means the series will arrive on Netflix sometime between April and June, meaning the series' return is likely imminent.

What Will Happen on Weak Hero Class Season 2?

With Weak Hero Class Season 2 coming soon, fans can start to get excited about this next chapter in the hit K-drama's epic story.

The new season will see Park Ji-Hoon's Yeon Si-Eun transfer to a new school, where he makes some new friends and goes up against a threat unlike anything he has faced before.

At this new school, Si-Eun comes to blows with the dastardly Alliance, a large, ultra-violent group of teens, hellbent on asserting their dominance over the local student body.

The official synopsis (as pulled from the Webtoon the series is based on) describes the second season as a story of an underdog "[threatening] to dismantle the established order," taking down the bullies that have held power at the new school for far too long (via What's on Netflix):

"Once the bullies target you, it’s game over. The school is run by tyrants whose favorite hobby is tormenting the weakest kids in class. But then Shi Eun arrived. This mysterious new student threatens to dismantle the established order. He may be small in stature, but his calculative and brutal fighting leaves unsuspecting opponents lying on the floor begging for mercy. Now the school’s toughest bullies have to scramble to take down this new and unusual hero."

Park is one of the only returning actors from Season 1 coming back for Season 2, with a whole new cast joining the young star for the second batch of episodes.

The only other familiar face fans will see in the second season is Yoo Soo Bin as Choi Hyo Man/Colton Choi, who previously occupied a guest starring role, but has now been promoted to be a recurring lead alongside Park's Yeon Si-Eun.

A few new names coming to the show include Ryeoun, Bae Na Ra, and Lee Min Jae, among others.

Weak Hero Class Season 2 is expected to come to Netflix sometime before June.

