Watch: First Avatar 2 Clip Released Online

Ahead of its December 16 theatrical debut, the first flips from Avatar: The Way of Water have been released online.

James Cameron's Avatar offered audiences a cinematic experience like none other, culminating in becoming the highest-grossing film of all time - a record that still stands today.

But now, 13 years after the 2009 film's release, Avatar's next chapter will finally be told in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Despite the decade and change separating the two films, Avatar 2 has brought back most of its original cast, including Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington. But what really has fans and critics scratching their heads is the return of Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang, both of whose characters died in the original film.

Now, just days away from The Way of Water's theatrical debut, two new clips containing clues about the sequel's characters have made their way online.

Two Avatar: The Way of Water Clips Revealed

Two scenes from Avatar: The Way of Water have been shared online offering clues about the film's characters and their personal challenges.

The first clip shows Sigourney Weaver's new character, Kiri, coming face to face with Weaver's avatar from the 2009 film.

Disney

After Kiri refers to Weaver's Dr. Grace Augustine as "Mom," the camera focuses on the character's Na'vi avatar suspended in a glass tank.

Disney

Afterward, Kiri is shown watching a video log showing Grace in her human form.

Disney

Watch the full clip below:

The next clip is the extended cut of a moment that's been used heavily in Avatar 2's promotion.

Disney

Before Sam Worthington's Jake refers to his and Neytiri's family as a "fortress," he makes the case for why they need to leave their home, saying, "He's targeting our family."

Disney

The "he" sounds as if it's Stephen Lang's Colonel Miles Quaritch, the original film's villain.

While Neytiri is resistant at first, reminding Jake that her father trusted her to "protect the people," she eventually appears to accept what he's proposing.

Disney

The full clip can be seen below:

Avatar 2 Continues a James Cameron Trend

Bringing characters back from the dead is a common trope in franchises, although it's one that audiences prefer films only use sparingly.

Still, while the how and why of Miles Quartich's resurrection is unknown, having Weaver play the teenage Na'vi daughter of her original character is a first.

Just how Cameron intends to tell that story, and how it serves the plot, will be interesting to see. But within the context of James Cameron's filmography, this inventive casting makes more sense.

Throughout his career, Cameron has been known to use a small group of actors in different projects while also building stories around strong female characters.

Sigourney Weaver's Ripley from Aliens is one of the director's most famous heroines, as is Kate Winslet's Rose from Titanic.

Interestingly enough, both actresses have roles to play in The Way of Water as they join Zoe Saldana, the female lead of his highest-grossing film to date.

While these two new clips don't include Winslet, they do include his two other female stars and offer a bit of insight into their characters.

Whether this trio of heroines will help Avatar 2 live up to the standard of the original remains to be seen.

But after 13 years of waiting for this sequel, thankfully fans only have a few more days to wait.

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters on Friday, December 16.