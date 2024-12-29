Brady and Brie's relationship includes plenty of twists and turns in Virgin River, although it is portrayed far differently in the Netflix TV show than in the original books.

Zibbie Allen's Brie is the younger sister of Jack Sheridan, the show's male lead, while Ben Hollingsworth's Brady is a former Marine who works closely with Jack throughout the series.

Season 6 saw plenty of sparks flare up between the couple, even though they broke things off at the end of Season 5. Things got even more complicated by Mike Valenzuela's proposal to Brie, setting up quite an intriguing love triangle between them.

Brady & Brie's Virgin River Book Arc Is Very Different from the Show

Netflix

While Netflix's Virgin River puts Brie and Brady together as a couple, this relationship is not one utilized in the original Virgin River book series.

In the book, Brie winds up daring one of Jack's other Marine friends, Mike Valenzuela. That relationship is regarded as a significant part of the third Virgin River book, Whispering Rock, which goes into deep detail about their love story.

After that, the story fizzles out far more than it has in the Netflix series thus far.

Does Brady Find Out About Lark?

In the Virgin River show, Brady is seen in a relationship with Elise Gaiten's Lark through most of Season 6. At the end of the season, as Mel and Jack have their wedding in the town of Virgin River, Lark asks Brady about his situation with brie after hearing an emotional heart-to-heart between them.

Brady lies to her about what's happening, but after that, he learns that Lark has skipped town and disappeared with Ava Anton's Hazel. Not only that, but she also stole all of the money that was in his bank account.

As far as the viewers know, Lark cheated Brady out of his money for a con, and her whereabouts are unknown ahead of Season 7's release.

Will Brie and Brady Get Back Together In Virgin River Show?

Important to remember is that Brie and Brady, while both being in separate relationships in Season 6, hooked up with each other in Episode 5. With the previously mentioned Lark incident and Mike's proposal to Brie, seeing Brie and Brady get back together would certainly be shocking.

This season included Brie drunk-texting Brady while she was at Mel's bachelorette party, as she could not stop thinking about their one-night stand from earlier in the season. On top of that, Brady admitted that he was still in love with Brie at Mel's wedding, saying he would do anything to protect her.

Moving forward, fans will be curious to see whether Brie accepts Mike's proposal offer, especially with Brady being technically single. The opportunity for them to get back together is certainly there, and with the drama Virgin River is known for, their story will certainly be one to watch in Season 7.

The first six seasons of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix.