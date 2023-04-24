Vin Diesel's Groot Salary Report Gets Debunked by Marvel Director

James Gunn debunked a claim about how much Vin Diesel is paid for his salary to play Groot in the MCU.

Diesel has voiced the anthropomorphic tree since the character's cinematic debut in Guardians of the Galaxy, and has voiced all the differently aged Groots in each of the character's appearances since — including the character's brief cameo in Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Though only saying the words "I am Groot," (or "we are Groot," on one memorable occasion), Diesel received scripts with each utterance translated into English — scripts also given to those playing characters meant to understand his speech.

While not necessarily as action-packed as some of his Guardians co-stars roles are, Deisel's role as Groot is still important to the MCU as a whole.

Vin Diesel's MCU Payday Rumor Debunked

Marvel

A claim posted to Twitter stated that Vin Diesel made a total of $54 million for playing Groot in the MCU was debunked by Guardians franchise director, James Gunn.

Simply responding, "😂 not true," Gunn shut down the claim of roughly $13 million per movie going to the actor, who only has said five separate words thus far in his various appearances.

For context, according to Forbes, after Avengers: Endgame Robert Downey Jr. was paid a $20 million salary upfront, not including contractual box-office cuts.

Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson were paid closer to $15 million upfront, and Paul Rudd made around $8 million upfront, according to Forbes as well.

Could Guardians 3 See a Goodbye to Groot?

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 being an endpoint for the Guardians in some form, it may be the last time Diesel voices the lovable tree.

After playing the character from the start, Diesel has voiced various versions of Groot, from Baby Groot to the coming "Alpha Groot" in Guardians 3.

But, with the team likely disbanding as it currently stands — especially given the seemingly ominous fate of Groot's best friend Rocket — it is very possible that Alpha Groot will be Groot's goodbye.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on Friday, May 5.