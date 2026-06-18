Toy Story 5 Just Confirmed Disneyland Exists In The Pixar Universe

An official Toy Story 5 clip revealed that Disneyland exists in the Pixar universe. The Toy Story franchise has deep ties to Disney Parks, reflecting the strong partnership between Pixar and Disney. In the parks, Toy Story Land exists at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris. At Disneyland Resort in California, attractions in Pixar Pier include many Toy Story-related rides, such as Jessie's Critter Carousel, Toy Story Midway Mania!, and many more. The franchise's longstanding connection to Disney Parks isn't just promotional; a new clip reveals it's now woven directly into Toy Story 5.

Toy Story 5 delivered the franchise's boldest confirmation that Disneyland exists in the Pixar universe in a new official clip, unveiling the first look at Snappy, a purple digital camera toy, and showing a treasured photo she captured of Blaze, a new character voiced by Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Atlas (a talking GPS Hippo) while in Disneyland.

Pixar

This scene not only introduces Snappy, Blaze (in the picture), Atlas, and Smarty Pants, but also ties the toys' world directly to the real magic of Disney Parks. This serves as a sweet reminder that even in a tech-filled era, capturing joy remains at the heart of what makes play special. An added bonus is that the memory came straight from Disneyland.

Interestingly, in Toy Story 1, a Mickey Mouse watch hangs on Andy's wall, serving as a subtle confirmation that Disney merchandise (and by extension, the brand) exists in the Pixar universe. It's worth noting that Pixar became a Disney subsidiary in 2006, and this early nod was a fun pre-acquisition wink since Disney distributed the film in 1995.

Pixar

Watch the official Toy Story 5 clip below:

Toy Story 5 premieres in theaters on Friday, June 19.

Toy Story 5's Disneyland Confirmation Has a Deeper Meaning

Toy Story 5's meta acknowledgment that Disneyland, the "Happiest Place on Earth," is part of the Pixar universe means that kids in this world acknowledge it as a real, magical destination, a place where families create lasting memories, just like real-world people do. For characters like Blaze and, perhaps, Bonnie and Andy, Disneyland is a physical location they can visit, ride attractions, and take pictures.

The confirmation that Disneyland exists elevates the franchise's world-building, as the characters in Toy Story 5 live in a world where the ultimate playground of imagination is accessible. This could also hint that future installments of the franchise, Toy Story 6 and 7, could eventually visit Disneyland and serve as a showcase of full-blown crossover references down the line.

Snappy, a digital camera, is part of the ongoing "Tech meets Toy" narrative in Toy Story 5, but she plays a special role because she cherishes picture-perfect memories. By displaying the Disneyland photo in front of the gathered toys, who were in awe of the image, Snappy underscores how even the simplest captured adventures become living parts of the toys' secret world.

This lesson could serve as a hint toward Lilypad's turn to the good side, since she has the same function as Snappy: capturing memories. It's possible that she ultimately learns or helps the other toys realize that technology isn't inherently the enemy of imagination, but a powerful new tool that can help them coexist and elevate playtime for the kids.