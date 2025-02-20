Tournament of Champions 2025: Qualifiers Winners For TOC Season 6

After two episodes, learn the exact status of every competitor on the new season of Food Network's Tournament of Champions.

Tournament of Champions is back for Season 6, and the competition is fiercer than ever following an epic conclusion to Season 5 in 2024.

Before the main tournament kicks off on March 2, 16 chefs are battling it out in Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers for one of eight coveted spots in the final bracket. The first two episodes aired on February 16, delivering intense culinary showdowns and the first set of eight contestants.

Qualifiers Winners in Tournament of Champions 2025

Below is a breakdown of where each chef stands after the initial battles:

Carlos Anthony - Winner

Carlos Anthony

Carlos Anthony, executive chef of multiple San Diego restaurants, delivered an outstanding performance in his battles and emerged as an early champion in the tournament. He beat Dawn Burrell by a score of 78-73 in Episode 2, with his creativity and precise execution making him a formidable competitor.

Maria Mazon - Winner

Maria Mazon

A James Beard-nominated chef known for her vibrant Mexican cuisine, Maria Mazon showcased her signature bold flavors and competitive edge, securing her victory in the competition. She narrowly defeated Bruce Kalman by a score of 75-74 in Episode 1.

Chris Oh - Winner

Chris Oh

Chris Oh, a Korean-American chef celebrated for his modern take on traditional flavors, impressed the judges with his culinary expertise, earning a win while awaiting his next challenge. He defeated Mika Leon by a score of 75-71 in Episode 2.

Jonathon Sawyer - Winner

Jonathon Sawyer

Jonathon Sawyer, a highly decorated chef and restaurateur, executed strong, creative dishes that led him to claim victory in his matchups. He defeated Jacob Town by a score of 79-77 in Episode 1, with his experience and strategic approach making him a tough competitor in the tournament going forward.

Dawn Burrell - Lost

Dawn Burrell

Dawn Burrell, a former Olympian turned chef known for her vibrant, globally inspired cuisine, faced a tough battle against Carlos Anthony and was eliminated from the competition. Despite her exit, she showcased exceptional talent.

Bruce Kalman - Lost

Bruce Kalman

Bruce Kalman, a chef known for his dedication to artisanal ingredients and bold flavors, gave a strong effort but was ultimately eliminated from Tournament of Champions Season 6.

Mika Leon - Lost

Mika Leon

A Miami-based chef and restaurateur recognized for her Latin-inspired cuisine, Mika Leon put up a good fight against Chris Oh but did not advance in the tournament.

Jacob Town - Lost

Jacob Town

Jacob Town, a chef known for his precise execution and innovative techniques, was eliminated after a hard-fought match against Jonathon Sawyer in the first round.

Brittanny Anderson - TBD

Brittanny Anderson

Brittanny Anderson, known for her expertise in European cuisine and her previous appearances on culinary competitions, remains in the tournament, waiting to face her next challenge.

Stephanie Boswell - TBD

Stephanie Boswell

A celebrated pastry chef and television personality, Stephanie Boswell, is still in the running. Her fate in the tournament is yet to be determined as she prepares for her next battle, ready to bring her technical precision and creativity to the competition.

Pyet Despain - TBD

Pyet Despain

Pyet Despain, a Native American and Mexican chef who gained recognition for her unique fusion of indigenous flavors, continues to compete, aiming to prove her skills in the upcoming rounds.

Ashleigh Shanti - TBD

Ashleigh Shanti

Known for her expertise in Southern and African-American cuisine, Ashleigh Shanti remains in the tournament, ready to take on her next opponent.

Adriana Urbina TBD

Adriana Urbina

Adriana Urbina, a Venezuelan-born chef with a strong background in fine dining, is still in the competition, awaiting her next challenge. Her refined palate and international experience add to her competitive strengths.

David Viana - TBD

David Viana

A New Jersey-based chef with a reputation for bold and innovative dishes, David Viana, continues his journey in the tournament, with his fate yet to be decided. His precision and technique make him a formidable competitor in future episodes.

Dara Yu - TBD

Dara Yu

Dara Yu, a young culinary prodigy and winner of MasterChef, remains a contender, gearing up for her next competition. Despite her age, she brings remarkable skill and determination to the tournament.

Demetrio Zavala - TBD

Demetrio Zavala

Demetrio Zavala is an accomplished executive chef with extensive experience in high-pressure culinary environments. He remains in the mix, looking to advance further in the tournament when he gets the chance.

Episodes 3 and 4 of Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers air on Sunday, February 23 on Food Network.

