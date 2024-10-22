Online creators Tiko and Moon sparked speculation when they appeared together after months of rumors that they had broken up.

The two viral personalities have become well-known for their work on YouTube and TikTok, with Tiko appearing in his wife, Moon's (aka @moontellthat), near-constant stream of videos.

However, the pair had not been seen together on camera for nearly a year, that is, until recently.

Did Tiko & Moon Break Up?

Tiko and Moon

Following the reappearance of online creator Tiko in @moontellthat's recent videos, some wonder what happened between the once-married duo.

The TikTok and YouTube stars were once frequently seen together in Moon's videos. However, that changed in September 2023 when Tiko went dark, leaving Moon to star in her videos alone.

Tiko was absent for nearly 12 months before appearing in one of Moon's videos in August 2024.

In a YouTube video announcing his return, Tiko wrote, "I missed you all very much," and " I am thankful that you all have supported [Moon] in my absence:"

"I missed you all very much! You all have taken a part of my heart - the part that LOVES to bring smiles and joy to your family from mine. While I was away, Moon carried the content gracefully and I am thankful that you all have supported her in my absence. I took time away for healing in areas that I had left unresolved - but may we all rejoice and come together as a family, continuing creating loving comedy…also..this video didn’t go completely as planned but I did the best I could lol - Love you ALL!"

He then shared an Instagram Live video (captured via TikTok), saying he was "extremely grateful" for the "abundance of love" he received from the community:

"I am extremely grateful that I returned here, and there is still an abundance of love that I really was not expecting. I really was not expecting this type of love and welcoming back. If I continue to speak like this, I am going to cry. I am a crybaby. I really was not expecting it to be like this. I am grateful beyond what I can explain."

This caused some to wonder what had transpired between the two creators. Many had assumed the husband-and-wife duo had broken up, which caused Tiko to take a step back, but that may not have been the case.

In a TikTok video from October 2023, Tiko said he had stepped away, saying that he was dealing with anxiety and could not support Moon or her family.

There has been no hard confirmation that the pair had ever officially broken up or that Tiko's absence was for another reason; the original posts and Instagram Lives where the pair discussed his departure are no longer available.

This could also be a case of Tiko and Moon pausing their relationship as Tiko grapples with his personal demons.

They may have broken up without officially getting divorced but are now reconciled and back together.

Tiko and Moon can be followed online on TikTok and Youtube.