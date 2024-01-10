Is 3 Grandads and a Baby Movie Real or Fake? New Speculation Explained

Speculation about a new movie titled Three Granddads and a Baby has gone viral, making some question if the film is real or fake.

It has been quite some time since fans heard from Disney's Three Men franchise, with the duo of Tom Selleck-led comedies (Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady) being remembered fondly nearly 40 years after their release.

There has been talk of a reboot in recent years, but nothing concrete has come of it as of yet.

Is Three Granddads and a Baby Real?

A poster for a Three Men and a Baby legacy sequel named Three Granddads and a Baby is making its way around social media, convincing fans a new movie in the franchise is on the way.

The poster in question sprung up on Facebook, showing off a supposed 'new' movie starring Tom Selleck, Ted Danson, and Steve Guttenberg (all of whom were in the original 1978 film).

Facebook

No more information about said threequel was posted alongside the poster, other than an advertised release date of June 2024.

One can assume given the title the film would focus on the three central bachelors from Three Men and a Baby who have aged into seniors and are dropped with another child at their doorsteps yet again.

However, as convincing as the Three Granddads and a Baby poster may be (which is not very), there has been no information on a sequel starring these three actors and the whole thing seems to be a fabrication.

Will the Three Dads Franchise Ever Come Back?

While Three Granddads and a Baby may not be happening, all hope is not lost for a return to the world of Three Men and a Baby.

Following Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady, a third film in the series was reportedly in development in the early 1990s (via Digital Spy). The third movie would have seen the central cast all back and would have been titled Three Men and a Bride

However, after years stuck in development hell, the project (and in turn the franchise) was ultimately abandoned.

That was until December 2020 when a straight-to-streaming reboot was said to be in the works for Disney+ (per The Hollywood Reporter).

The film will be led by High School Musical actor Zac Efron and is set to be helmed by Woke and Brockmire director Maurice "Mo" Marable.

The last update fans got was during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in April 2022 where Marable revealed, he was "in the process of finishing up the script:"

"Exactly. That’s a part of it. Zac Efron is still attached to play the lead. We are in the process of finishing up the script. I’m not making a Manhattan story. I making a Brooklyn story. It’s about these three guys, but guys are not as stupid as they were back in the day. The cast will be very diverse, that’s the only way I would do it, and we'll see how Disney enjoys the script in the next six/seven weeks."

Since then, little has been said about the project, but it also has not been publicly put out to pasture.

Hopefully, the movie is still in development and will see the light of day for those Three Men fans itching for more.

Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady are streaming now on Disney+.