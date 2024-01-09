Is a Face Off Remake Releasing In 2024? Evan Peters & Jake Gyllenhaal Movie Speculation Explained

Fans are wondering whether 1997's Face Off is getting a remake after a recent viral social media post suggested that Evan Peters and Jake Gyllenhaal are cast in a 2024 version of the film.

Is a 2024 Face Off Remake Coming?

A poster is making the rounds on social media teasing that a remake of the 1997 action thriller Face Off is set for theatrical release sometime in 2024.

The poster features the film's title in grey and blue text while indicating that Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal and WandaVision's Evan Peters are set to star, taking over the lead roles from Nicolas Cage and John Travolta.

The poster can be seen below:

Face Off poster

In 2019, Deadline reported that Paramount Pictures had given the green light to a Face Off reboot featuring a brand new cast, with Orn Uziel set to write the movie, Neal Moritz on board to produce, and David Permut signed as an executive producer.

More recently in 2021, Deadline shared that Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard was in line to direct the new Face Off movie and that he would approach it as a sequel rather than a reboot.

Unfortunately, this specific poster appears to be fake, as no news concerning a remake with Jake Gyllenhaal and Evan Peters has been reported on at any point in time.

Will a New Face Off Movie Happen?

Original Face Off director John Woo didn't actually imagine a sequel or reboot helping the franchise continue, although he actually had an idea of what he would do with a sequel in speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2023.

He put in a pitch for a sequel that featured two female characters instead of men engaging in the same action as the first movie, but the studio reportedly "didn’t pay much attention to it:"

"No. I once thought that if I ever had a chance to make a 'Face Off' sequel, I would like it to star two female characters. Two women exchange faces to do something. So I suggested it to the studio, but they didn’t pay much attention to it."

And with Woo having spent most of the last 20 years outside of the USA, other than his work directing Silent Night in 2023, it would seem unlikely for him to return to work on a potential Face Off reboot or sequel these days.

Wingard also spoke with Empire in July 2022 about his progress on the sequel, calling it "the most challenging script" he's ever worked on and noting the "pressure in wanting to make sure that it lives up to the legacy" of the original:

"I think we really got it. It has been probably the most challenging script we’ve ever worked on, for a lot of reasons. There’s so much pressure in wanting to make sure that it lives up to the legacy of that project. But every draft you have these things that just click in, and you’re like, ‘A-ha! That’s really what 'Face Off' is!’"

Over a year after those updates, there has been no visible movement on the new Face Off movie, particularly with regard to Gyllenhaal and Peters starring in the new adventure.

And until a further update teases any new information regarding the sequel or reboot, it appears unlikely that the new film will see the light of day from Paramount.

1997's Face Off is streaming on MGM+, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime Video.