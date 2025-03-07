A major online controversy surrounding online content creation team The Skating Lesson (TSL) has forced a response from U.S. Figure Skating as well social media account deletion by TSL itself.

Co-owned by figure skaters Jenny Kirk and David Lease, The Skating Lesson has served as an online hub for skaters across the world since 2013, as their YouTube channel provided news, analysis, and interviews from across the sport on their various online channels.

However, TSL has come under fire in recent days, as controversial statements were made by Lease about the tragic January Flight 5342 airline crash that claimed the lives of 67 people, including 28 skaters, coaches, and family members returning home from the 2025 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas.

U.S. Figure Skating Responds to The Skating Lesson's David Lease Controversy

David Lease

U.S. Figure Skating issued an official statement following controversial comments from fan-favorite skating creators The Skating Lesson.

This comes following a now-deleted video that appeared on TSL's Patreon page, in which co-owner David Lease shared his take on the deaths of 28 figure skaters, coaches, and family members in a January 29 plane crash over the Patomic River.

The controversy surrounding the video stems from Lease's comments about the victims of the crash, as he called their talent into question, pondering "I do not think it was worth the gamble of giving up your life" if they "were not going to make it in skating:"

"Not everybody who was on that plane that talented. Like I do not think it was worth the gamble of giving up your life, and your education, and you everything for skating. That is what hit me when I was doing the tributes to these people. These people died, and yes, they were doing a development camp, which they loved, but they were also being taken advantage of, because we all know they were not going to make it in skating. And it seemed like their families were hook, line, and sinker.

This prompted an immediate response from U.S. Figure Skating, who called lease's remarks "cruel and malicious," adding that the organization will "refuse to let such a vile narrative go unchallenged:"

"We unequivocally condemn the cruel and malicious remarks made by The Skating Lesson regarding the tragic loss of those aboard Flight 5342. Such heartless rhetoric has no place in our community. We value and celebrate every member of the skating world—from Olympians to those taking their first steps on the ice and we refuse to let such a vile narrative go unchallenged."

Lease and The Skating Lesson brand have since deleted all of their social media accounts, and their YouTube channel has been manually deactivated as well. The online creation team has not issued a statement since these remarks came to light.

As this happens, tributes for the victims of Flight 5342 continue to pour in from both within and outside the skating community, as some of the sport's greats publicly mourn the loss.