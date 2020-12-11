The Mandalorian: Spoilery Images From Latest Season 2 Episode Released By Disney

Warning — This article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 2.

After a tragic end to last week's episode, the core protagonists of The Mandalorian Season 2 didn't waste time in mapping out a plan to save Grogu from Moff Gideon and his Imperial forces. Directed by the returning Rick Famuyiwa, the latest episode of the hit Star Wars show brought back a familiar face from Season 1 in the form of Bill Burr's Mayfeld to help Mando and his allies to gain important Imperial intel.

Burr's return was a surprising one for fans, since the actor previously mentioned that he will not reprise his role as Mayfeld in Season 2. As expected, the actor's comment was proven wrong this week, since Mayfeld was pushed to the forefront in “Chapter 15."

From Mayfeld's redemption to characters teaming up for the first time, the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 once again exceeded expectations. And now, the first official batch of images from the action-packed episode has been revealed.

NEWS

Disney+ released official stills from the latest episode of The Mandalorian Season 2 entitled “Chapter 15: The Believer.”

The first image shows a fascinating look at Mayfeld's Scrapyard prison.

From Disney

Mando and Boba Fett stand side by side in this brand new still from "Chapter 15."

From Disney+

The menacing pirates from Morak are ready to attack in this latest image.

From Disney+

Gina Carano's Cara Dune and Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand team-up for the first time in this brand new The Mandalorian image.

From Disney+

The Empire's stormtroopers eliminate the remaining pirates of Morak.

From Disney+

In this Season 2 image, Moff Gideon feels threatened while watching Mando's unexpected hologram message.

From Disney+

Every week, The Mandalorian keeps on providing unexpected surprises to fans, and this episode was no different to that particular department. By simply looking at the newly-released images, fans will be able to paint a picture of the thrilling new episode of The Mandalorian, but Disney+ still managed to keep the episode's biggest shocker.

“Chapter 15” still delivered the usual hard-hitting action of The Mandalorian, but the show proved this week that it can once again thrive on entertaining character moments. Bill Burr's Mayfeld was one of the highlights of Season 1, and it's fitting that Season 2 provided the character with his own redemption arc.

On a rare occasion, the latest episode also marked the first time that Grogu was not seen on screen in The Mandalorian. Given that, the spotlight was placed on Mando, and the episode didn't disappoint.

To obtain the vital Imperial information, Mando went to great lengths by disregarding his sacred code of not taking off his helmet. The sacrifice ultimately worked, and it gave fans a fresh new look at Pedro Pascal's performance as Din Djarin. If anything, that's a win-win situation both on and off-screen.

All in all, the penultimate episode of Season 2 is the perfect primer for the eventual collision course between Mando and Moff Gideon in the much-anticipated finale of the successful sophomore run of the Emmy-award winning Disney+ series.