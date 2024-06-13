The Imaginary: New Trailer For Spirited Away Director's Beautiful Netflix Animated Film Revealed

The Director for Spirited Away, Yoshiyuki Momose, is leading a new film for Netflix Animation called The Imaginary, and its new trailer is stunning.

The concept of imaginary friends has been all the rage recently. First, there was Lionsgate's horror feature, Imaginary. Then, John Krasinski brought a more family-friendly adventure to theaters with IF.

Now a third film is due out this summer that'll look to capitalize on the endlessly relatable concept of having imaginary friends.

A New Trailer for Netflix's The Imaginary Is Here

Netflix just released a new trailer for its upcoming animated film The Imaginary, which is directed by Spirited Away's Yoshiyuki Momose.

According to Netflix, the film, created under Studio Ponoc, follows a younger girl named Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger, who starts to worry that one day he might be forgotten.

The film is actually based on a beloved novel of the same name, written by A.F. Harrold and illustrated by Emily Gravett.

The full synopsis can be read here:

"Studio Ponoc's The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination."

And the incredible full trailer can be seen below:

The Imaginary hits Netflix on July 5.

