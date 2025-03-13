The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Celebrates Upcoming Release With New Trailer

The Handmaid's Tale team is celebrating the show's upcoming Season 6 with a new series-spanning trailer.

The hit Hulu drama based on Canadian author Margaret Atwood's book of the same name has gripped audiences since its 2017 debut on the service. The series feels ever-more prescient following a dystopian America where women are forced into child-bearing slavery.

Over its five seasons, The Handmaid's Tale has earned plenty of plaudits for its engrossing and epic story, incredible performances, and haunting world that feels closer to our own with each passing day.

Handmaid's Tale Season 6 Trailer Hypes Up Release

A new trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 celebrated the show's storied run as it awaits its final release.

The new "Top Handmaid's Tale Moment" trailer was posted on the show's official social channels, focusing on various cast members as they described some of their favorite moments from throughout the show.

This included series lead Elisabeth Moss, Luke actor O-T Fagbenle, Aunt Lydia's Ann Dowd, and many more.

The cast goes through some of the scenes and episodes that have made an impression on them over the years, including Luke's Season 1 standalone episode, Janine's work in the colonies in Season 2, and the Season 4 bridge kiss between June and Nick in Season 4.

All this culminated in Elisabeth Moss addressing the audience, saying, "We are finally back with our sixth and final season. Are you ready?" before it cut to Season 6's incoming Sunday, April 6 release date.

The full trailer can be seen below:

What Will Happen in The Handmaid's Tale Season 6?

There is only one season left for The Handmaid's Tale, so fans can expect a grand finale as the streaming epic ends.

Season 6's official synopsis describes a final conflict coming to a head in this last batch of episodes, as "June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead" (via ABC):

"In the final season of 'The Handmaid's Tale,' June's unyielding spirit and and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom."

One can assume that, while there will be some bumps along the way, Season 6 will finally see June and co. topple the totalitarian powers that be and allow child-bearing women to once again live free.

Part of this will likely include June and Nick, at long last, being able to live and love without the watchful eye of Big Brother looking down on them. In November 2022, showrunner Bruce Miller teased how this romance will wrap itself up:

"I feel like this is the most romantic Nick/June season ever because they spend the whole time trying to convince themselves that they don't need to be together. And by the end, they are not successful at all, they fail entirely. They don't even see each other in the last episode, and they're so in love they can't think about anything else."

One can hope that Elisabeth Moss' series hero makes it out of Season 6 alive, allowing her to enjoy the rights she has been fighting for since the show's beginning.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, April 8.