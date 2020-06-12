'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Star Explains the Show's Current Filming Situation

With so much uncertainty lingering in the world right now, it's become increasingly difficult to predict when Marvel Studios' line-up of Disney+ shows will hit the popular streaming platform. Titles such as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision were scheduled to be released this year, August and December respectively. However, both of these shows had to shut down either filming and/or production due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Now, fans have been hounding Disney+ to confirm if these release dates are still set in stone.

It was recently rumored that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier may resume filming this July while WandaVision's Paul Bettany was called back for filming. Still, that doesn't give much of any answers on when these shows may actually be released. Luckily, one of the stars of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has shed some potentially positive light on the show's current situation.

NEWS

MCU Cosmic's Jeremy Conrad has detailed that Anthony Mackie, one of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's titular stars, told Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon that there's "very little stuff to do" in terms of wrapping the show up:

"I’m happy to say we are not cancelled. We are on hold. We’re going back hopefully sometime soon and finish it up, we have very little stuff to do. I’m very happy with it. We have a little more to go back to do. But everybody rest assured, it will come out. We’re not cancelled."

You can watch the full interview with Mackie below:

WHAT THIS MEANS

This could actually bode well for the first of Marvel Studios' Disney+ projects. Depending on how much this "little stuff" entails, this could mean that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will make its deadline of August. Besides, it seems as if the show really has gotten all of their bigger stuff out of the way, such as constructing and filming in sets ripped straight from the comics.

Still, it's reasonable to keep expectations low as there's no saying how events outside of the show's control could affect this ongoing filming. As much of the world starts to re-open following the first wave of COVID-19, there very well could be a second wave that, once again, halts filming.

Nonetheless, both Marvel Studios and Disney+ seem adamant about getting these shows out as soon as possible as they have been in high-demand ever since they were announced. Less than a month ago the Disney+ Support Twitter account tweeted to someone who asked when Marvel Studios' first two shows were coming out:

At this point, an official update from Disney+ is inevitable as August closes in. Hopefully, this update doesn't result in another prolonged wait for Marvel Studios' first venture into the streaming world.