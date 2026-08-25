The Boys Prequel, Vought Rising, Will Feature 5 Supes Stronger Than Butcher's Final Form

When Vought Rising revives The Boys universe on TV in 2027, it will bring with it several of its most powerful supes, even more powerful than Karl Urban's Billy Butcher. The Boys is based on the gory, raunchy graphic novel series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, set in a world where superheroes abuse their powers and act as corporate entities. Season 5 brought the flagship series of The Boys to an end, but the world will live on in Prime Video's next spin-off prequel, Vought Rising.

The Boys established that not all supes are created equal, with Homelander (Antony Starr) and Billy Butcher among the most powerful. Butcher began as a normal human, prompting him and the boys to seek other, more powerful supes who might challenge Homelander. But once Butcher leveled the playing field by taking Compound V himself, he became one of the deadliest of them all, with his powers allowing him to unleash octopus-like tendrils from within his body that were capable of tearing people apart.

That said, even Butcher's powers will be rivaled by those of some of the supes appearing in Vought Rising, as the Prime Video series delves into the first generation of Vought's heroes in the 1950s.

Vought Rising Will Have 5 of the Strongest Supes

The main thing that sets the original heroes in Vought Rising apart from those in The Boys, like Butcher, is that they were all enhanced using Vought's experimental V-One, the first generation of Compound V, which made its subjects far stronger and more durable than later-stage versions.

V-One also makes the supes immortal and, as seen in The Boys, immune to the supe-killing virus, which made the serum incredibly valuable and super rare. This automatically makes any V-One supes more powerful than those seen in The Boys, with the exceptions of a few, like Homelander, who eventually got their hands on V-One for themselves.

Now, several of these original V-One-enhanced heroes will return in Vought Rising, setting up a stacked lineup of immortal, powerful supes in the show.

The main returnee that fans will be familiar with is Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), The Boys universe's take on a Captain America-like super-soldier with immense radiation powers. Butcher and his team worked to free Soldier Boy from his cryosleep prison in Season 3 of The Boys, hoping to use him to defeat Homelander, but it backfired after Soldier Boy and Homelander learned they were biological father and son.

Nevertheless, when the two came to blows, Soldier Boy did prove himself powerful enough to defeat Homelander, and his V-One saved him multiple times in the show, including from the supe virus. In Vought Rising, Soldier Boy's origins will be explored further, as will his relationship with Clara Vought, aka Stormfront.

Speaking of Stormfront, Aya Cash's supe is another character from The Boys returning in Vought Rising. Stormfront was Frederick Vought's wife and his first successful test subject for Compound V. She initially fought on the side of the Nazis in World War II, before rebranding herself as Liberty. Stormfront's electrokinesis powers, paired with her strength, flight, and invulnerability, are enhanced by V-One, making her another immortal supe.

In The Boys, Stormfront was deeply damaged by Ryan's heat vision powers, but she only ended up dying after she decided to commit suicide and choked on her own tongue. In the lead-up to this, she was an incredibly dangerous supe, and fans will learn more about her backstory and history with Vought in Vought Rising.

Thanks to the immortal effects of V-One, supes like Bombsight were still alive and youthful in The Boys, despite having been in operation for decades, including Bombsight (Mason Dye). Bombsight's unique powers allow him to land with the explosive force of a bomb, but he also has access to a repertoire of flight, super strength, and invincibility.

Bombsight was introduced in The Boys Season 5 as one of Frederick Vought's V-One subjects, causing everyone to hunt him down to try and gain the V-One he'd been given. This leads to some interesting interactions between Soldier Boy and Bombsight, who had previously served together as comrades but were driven apart by their mutual love for Clara Vought. In Vought Rising, the origins of that friendship and rivalry will finally be uncovered.

One of the new Supes audiences will meet in Vought Rising is Torpedo, played by Will Hochman. Not much is known about his character yet, except that he served in the U.S. Navy and was another of the heroes whom Frederick Vought administered the V-One to.

Torpedo's powers weren't shown in the first trailer for Vought Rising, so they'll remain a mystery until more marketing is released, but it's known that, like his fellow supes from the team, he'll be immortal and supremely enhanced thanks to the V-One.

Private Angel rounds out the group of five that received V-One from Frederick Vought. Another new supe introduced in Vought Rising is Private Angel (played by Elizabeth Posey), whose powers and capabilities haven't been revealed in trailers just yet.

Private Angel is shown wearing a wartime nurse outfit as her superhero costume, though it's unclear whether this is linked to her profession or her powers. For now she remains a mystery, although the V-One in her bloodstream makes her a force to be reckoned with.