The Bear Season 4 Trailer Omits One Major Cast Member

The newest trailer for The Bear Season 4 lacks one key cast member, hinting that they may not appear in the upcoming episodes. Hulu's comedy-drama series follows an unlikely group of chefs, led by Jeremy Allen-White's Carmy, as they attempt to turn their local sandwich shop into a fine dining restaurant. Seasons 2 and 3 of The Bear also saw Carmy struggling to balance his commitments to the restaurant with his burgeoning relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon), and their relationship was left unresolved in the last season.

A new trailer for Season 4 of The Bear reveals the challenges the team will face as they try to make their restaurant successful before the money runs out. As always, The Bear will force the characters to face their personal demons, with Carmy finally reuniting with his mother, Donna (Jamie Lee Curtis), in Season 4. However, one character who is suspiciously absent from the new footage is Claire.

In The Bear Season 2 finale, Carmy confessed while in the freezer that he felt Claire was a distraction (not realizing she was listening at the door), resulting in the two breaking up. While fans hoped the two would work it out in Season 3, Claire and Carmy's relationship was primarily explored via flashbacks. However, Carmy's meddling family members, the Faks, encouraged him to apologize to Claire, which he didn't, so they went to Claire's work and asked her to reach out to him instead.

By the end of Season 3 of The Bear, the duo's relationship was in doubt. Neither had resolved their dispute from the Season 2 finale, and it remained unclear whether they had a future together heading into Season 4. The Season 4 trailer for The Bear (which can be viewed below) doesn't provide any reassurance, with no Claire in sight:

Will Molly Gordon Return as Claire in The Bear Season 4?

Molly Gordon's absence from The Bear Season 4 teaser suggests that Claire and Carmy's relationship may not be a focal point in the next season. However, it is clear that Carmy still dwells on losing Claire, with a scene in the trailer showing the chef lingering on the freezer door, seemingly thinking back to that pivotal moment in Season 2 where it ended between them.

Even though Claire isn't one of the returning faces confirmed in The Bear's Season 4 trailer, this doesn't mean Gordon won't reprise her role in the new episodes. Gordon has shared The Bear's latest trailer on her social accounts, which may hint at her involvement. Additionally, several Hollywood trades report that Gordon will reprise her recurring role in the new season. The studio may simply be hiding Claire from the marketing to make her return in The Bear Season 4 a surprise for viewers.

The way The Bear has left Claire and Carmy's relationship unresolved hints that there is still more to tell between the two. One of Carmy's main struggles has been balancing his personal issues with his work life. If his character is able to grow and learn from his mistakes in Season 4, that may finally allow him to apologize to Claire and reopen the door for their relationship.

Season 4 of The Bear will be released on Hulu on June 25, 2025.