SWAT Season 8 paid tribute to Jeremy Martinez and Robert 'Robbie' Redner.

The hit CBS drama returned from its holiday break with an epic new entry into the long-running crime saga, as Shemar Moore's Sergeant Hondo (who leads the SWAT cast) found a bounty on his head from an enemy he long thought gone from his past.

SWAT Seasons 8 Pays Tribute to Two Crew Members

The names of two SWAT family members appeared in a touching tribute to close its latest episode.

Fans took notice, as a tribute card appeared for two people, Jeremy Martinez and Robert 'Robbie' Redner, before the credits of SWAT Season 8, Episode 9.

The card read, "Dedicated to the memory of Jeremy Martinez and Robert 'Robbie' Redner" before the series cut to its traditional credits role.

Martinez and Redner are both former crew members of the SWAT series, who tragically passed over the last few weeks, as the series was on hiatus over the holiday season.

Martinez served as a second assistant accountant on the series for several years, working on the show for 90 episodes across its first seven seasons. His other credits include work on Agent X, Colony, and The Last Ship. He was 50 years old.

Originally from Farmington, New Mexico, Martinez had worked in Hollywood for over 25 years at the time of his passing.

Radner tragically passed on January 5, 2025, at 54. He had worked on the series as a rigger and production lamp operator, having had a hand in other A-list productions across over 25 years in the industry including Mission: Impossible III, Westworld, and Titanic.

The Direct sends its condolences and best wishes to the families and friends of Jeremy Martinez and Robert 'Robbie' Redner, as well as SWAT's entire community during this difficult time.

New episodes of SWAT debut every Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming on Paramount+.

SWAT joins the likes of the newly-debuted Watson series as one of the tentpoles of CBS's winter 2025 lineup.