Super Mario MOVIE Cast: Nintendo Confirms 33 Characters Appearing

Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment revealed plenty of characters confirmed to be a part of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

As a part of the recent second trailer for the animated film and a collection of new posters, the Mario Movie has started to show its hand.

What some may have thought was initially a cash grab featuring one of the biggest names in gaming is looking like it could be a big-screen love letter to the series. The Chris Pratt-led film offered glimpses of its Mushroom Kingdom with all sorts of Easter eggs and deep-cut characters taking part in the action.

So with the release of the movie's second trailer and latest poster set, here are all 33 characters confirmed to appear in the animated epic.

Mario

Of course, no Super Mario Bros. Movie would be complete without its titular mustached plumber. After years of being one of the biggest names in video games (and one failed attempt at Hollywood glory), Mario finally gets another shot at the big screen, this time voiced by Guardians of the Galaxy and general MCU alum Chris Pratt.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's take on Nintendo's mascot is relatively traditional, adorned in his bright red hat and royal blue overalls. It is unknown how well Pratt will embody this version of the character (after 30 years of Charles Martinet being the sole voice of Mario), but Illumination certainly has the look down.

Luigi

Next up is Mario's lanky, cowardly brother Luigi. When Luigi isn't off on his own adventures, taking part in various sporting events, or acting as a paranormal exterminator, he is seen paired with his red-hatted counterpart.

Played by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Charlie Day, The Super Mario Bros. Movie looks like it is going to dive into every aspect of Luigi's varied pastimes. An interesting twist on the typical Mario story though, it seems (at least from the second trailer) Luigi finds himself kidnapped by the villainous Bowser at some point in the film rather than Princess Peach.

Peach

Princess Peach (aka Princess Toadstool) usually serves as the damsel in distress for which Mario (and sometimes Luigi) have to save from the King of the Koopas, Bowser. Although, Anya Taylor Joy's (The Queen's Gambit) rendition of Nintendo's pink-loving matriarch looks as though she will be a little different from the traditional take on the character.

While Peach has had adventures of her own (i.e. Super Princess Peach of the Nintendo DS), the film's version of the princess looks to be quite the badass, sporting a battle axe at one point in the second trailer and going along with Mario on this journey rather than being tucked away in a castle.

Bowser

Standing directly opposed to Mario is almost always King Koopa Bowser. Ruling over an army of shelled turtles, spiny piranha plants, and even the undead, Bowser's one goal remains: stealing the princess and doing away with the good-for-nothing plumber. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will have Hollywood veteran Jack Black sport Bowser's claws as he sets out to "rule the world."

Bowser's plots against Mario have grown increasingly complex over the years (in recent years even going as far as to eat the hero or take their battle to space), so surely he will have something dastardly on the docket for Chris Pratt's take on the iconic plumber.

Toad

Standing alongside Princess Peach in the Mushroom Kingdom's various thrones rooms is usually Toad. While Toad isn't one specific character, more a mushroom-topped state of being, the Toad most think of when hearing the name is the red Toad seen screaming "HELLO!" on the Mario Kart character selection screen or telling Mario, "Our Princess is in another castle!"

In the upcoming animated epic, comedian Keegan Michael-Key voices Toad. It is unknown if he is voicing just the one Toad seen accompanying Mario in the film or every Toad in the Nintendo Cinematic Universe.

Donkey Kong

Just as long as there has been Mario (originally called Jump Man), there has been Donkey Kong (DK). In fact, Mario's first video game appearance came in 1981's arcade classic Donkey Kong. The pair have had their differences in the past, even starting in their own series of puzzle games titled Mario vs. Donkey Kong.

And that tension between Nintendo's iconic mascot and DK seems to be present in the upcoming animated film. Seth Rogen plays gaming's most famous gorilla here, as the character gets a redesign reminiscent of his original arcade cabinet look.

Cranky Kong

Played by SNL alumni and Portlandia creator Fred Armisen in the upcoming movie, Cranky Kong will make at least an appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Known as the original Donkey Kong from the Donkey Kong arcade game who has grown old, Cranky serves as a mentor for his grandson DK.

Cranky can be seen in the second trailer of Mario's latest big screen effort, sitting in behind Peach while Mario and Donkey Kong go at it Super Smash Bros.-style.

Kamek

One of the only other officially announced voiced characters from Mario's animated adventure is Kamek (played by veteran voice actor Kevin Michael Richardson). The powerful Magikoopa serves as an advisor to the tyrannical Bowser.

In the past, where there is Kamek, there is usually Boswer Jr., as the Koopa is often seen as the primary caretaker for the crown prince of the Koopa Troop. So it will be fascinating to see if the Koopa Kid shows up along with Kamek in the big-screen blockbuster.

Diddy & Dixie Kong

Spotted in the background of Donkey Kong's poster for the upcoming film is his peanut gun-shooting nephew, Diddy Kong. Diddy was first introduced in 1994's Donkey Kong Country for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System, coming with his signature red Nintendo hat and yellow star t-shirt.

Seen standing right next to Diddy in the DK poster for the movie is another member of the expansive Kong family tree, Dixie Kong. Known for being Diddy's girlfriend and starring in Donkey Kong Country 2 and 3, Dixie sports an iconic ponytail that allows her to helicopter around like Tails from Sonic the Hedgehog.

Bowser's Army

Being King Koopa, it makes sense that Bowser has a military force at his fingertips. This army can be seen in both trailers for The Mario Movie, with all the typical inclusions.

From what fans have seen so far, Bowser's on-screen minions will consist of Koopa Troopas, Dry Bones, Hammer Bros, Fire Bros, Goombas, Shy Guys, Piranha Plants, Sledge Bros, Spiny, Buzzy Beetles, Swoop, Bullet Bills, and Banzai Bills, all of whom will be great fodder for Chris Pratt's Mario to jump on.

Biddybud & Bramball

Two other Mushroom Kingdom mainstays in Biddybud and Bramball are popping up in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Biddybuds are ladybug-like enemies, first seen in Super Mario 3D Land on the Nintendo 3DS. These are fairly new foes for Mario, coming in a number of colors.

Bramballs, who first appeared in New Super Mario Bros. Wii, are known for their long, spiny legs and suction cup feet. These frowning fauna will flip to the beat of a level's music, allowing Mario to hide beneath them and wait for the right opportunity to move along.

Cheep Cheep

Cheep Cheeps were a part of one of the comedic beats of The Mario Movie's second trailer, as one latches onto the face of Chris Pratt's bright red plumbers. These flying fish have been around since 1989's Super Mario Bros and are known for their wing-like fins and big puffy lips.

They usually fly high into the air and travel in schools, making it quite a challenge for Mario to avoid each and every one of them.

Yoshi

Mario's dinosaur ally Yoshi can be seen in the film's second trailer with not just one Yoshi popping up but an entire pack. The rainbow-colored bunch can be seen stampeding across the landscape in a scene that resembles Yoshi's inclusion in the Super Smash Bros. Melee intro video.

Yoshi has been around since Super Mario World in 1990 and become known for his flattering feet and long, springing tongue. If there was going to be a Mario movie, Yoshi was surely going to be a part of it.

Penguin King/Penguins

Super Mario 64's King Penguin and Penguins are set to appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. This is a deep Mario character cut that will be appreciated by fans of the franchise.

The Penguins are most known for racing Mario down the slippery slops of Cool Cool Mountain, with Nintendo's famous plumber even sporting a Penguin Suit at one point or another.

Wrinkly Kong

The deceased wife of Cranky Kong, Wrinkly Kong even makes an appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Seen in the DK coliseum scene, Wrinkly's ghostly white bonnet can be seen behind the film's titular hero.

Like many of the other Kongs, it seems that Wrinkly will not be intrinsic to the plot of The Mario Movie, and it will be interesting to see if she is there in corporeal form or as a ghost, like she is presented throughout the Donkey Kong Country series.

Funky Kong & Kiddy Kong

Two other Kongs seen in the background of the recently released Mario trailer are Funky and Kiddy, during the Mario Kart scene. In the Donkey Kong Country games, Funky Kong is a renowned mechanic, usually seen making all sorts of corporations out of any number of barrels. Whether Funky will bring along his signature surfboard remains to be seen.

Kiddy on the other hand is the youngest member of the Kong family, playing the role of sidekick to Dixie in Donkey Kong Country 3. He comes with his bright blue singlet, soother, and never-ending smile.

Pauline

Pauline is the oft-forgotten first love interest of Mario. Long before Princess Peach ever came into the picture, Pauline was the one Mario was saving from the perilous grips of Donkey Kong in arcades around the world. Since her arcade debut, Pauline returned in 2017 for Super Mario Odyssey as the mayor of New Donk City.

She can be seen in Mario's poster for the film, rocking her bright red Odyssey power suit. For the film, she plays a Brooklyn, New York resident whose appearance strongly riffs on her video game counterpart.

Foreman Spike

Before Mario was a plumber, he was a construction worker, starring in the 1985 Nintendo Entertainment System classic Wrecking Crew. As a part of that 8-bit gem, Forman Spike would pop up and create havoc for Mario and Luigi in that title's bonus stages.

Spike has not been seen in marketing for the Illumination film, but it has been announced that he will be in the movie and voiced by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit theaters on April 7, 2023.