Watch Super Mario Bros. Movie Online: Digital Release Date Revealed

The digital release date for The Super Mario Bros. is now out to the public.

The recent Nintendo film based on the iconic character was a runaway success. Over the long Easter weekend where it debuted, the project made $204.6 million domestically.

It went on from there to net the biggest second-weekend performance of any animated film ever, even beating out Disney's Frozen 2, and it's now expected to gross a grand total of over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office. Needless to say, people were dying to see a Mario film.

But when can everyone watch it from the comforts of their own homes?

Illumination

Thanks to a social media post from the cable brand Optium, the digital release date of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was revealed to be Tuesday, May 16.

That marks 41 days after the animated hit first landed in theaters on April 5, which is a short theater premiere-to-streaming gap for a 2023 blockbuster.

However, this gap isn't necessarily surprising when considering that Universal, the distribution company of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, has had a similar progressive release strategy for recent animated movies. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was released digitally a mere 16 days after its December 2022 theatrical premiere, while Minions: The Rise of Gru hit video-on-demand 32 days after its Summer 2022 debut.

Despite The Super Mario Bros. Movie not fairing so well on Rotten Tomatoes, it seems audiences weren't swayed by the negative word-of-mouth. With its on-demand availability right around the corner, that disparity will only increase.

With the movie only working on a budget of $100 million, Universal more than made its money back. They even accumulated plenty of extra cash to find a few extra films—which is exactly what they'll most likely do.

To the surprise of pretty much no one, if legendary video game creator Shigeru Miyamoto is to be believed, there will "no doubt" be more big Nintendo animated movies to come.

As for when the film could be streaming on a service (in this case, it would most likely be NBC's Peacock), that remains unknown. Given how much money the movie raked in, it's hard to imagine that Universal is in any rush to get it there anytime soon.

The Super Marios Bros. Movie will be available for digital purchase on Tuesday, May 16.