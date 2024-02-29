Is a New Stargate Movie Releasing In 2024? Chris Evans Remake Speculation Explained

Fans have reason to believe Chris Evans is starring in a rebooted version of Stargate set for a 2024 debut in theaters.

Chris Evans' 2024 Stargate Movie Speculation

Across social media (primarily Facebook), a poster is making the rounds teasing a new entry in the Stargate franchise via a movie starring MCU veteran Chris Evans and Mr. Robot star Rami Malek.

The poster hints at Evans and Malek's characters standing in front of one of this franchise's signature portals looking at ancient Egyptian imagery under the title card The bottom of the poster also reads "June 2024," pointing to a potential release date.

That poster can be seen below:

Facebook

Along with the poster came the following synopsis for the rumored film, noting that Evans would play Colonel Jack O'Neil while Malek portrays Doctor Daniel Jackson:

"Dive back into the cosmos with the exhilarating new adventure 'STARGATE,' debuting in theaters July 2024, from Amazon and MGM. Chris Evans stars as the fearless Colonel Jack O'Neil, alongside Rami Malek as the brilliant Doctor Daniel Jackson, in a daring mission to Abydos to confront the formidable Sun God Ra and his legion. This gripping remake, poised to launch a thrilling trilogy, promises to expand the Stargate universe like never before, capturing the spirit and excitement of the original saga."

For those hoping for a new Stargate reboot, this rumored film is unfortunately fake, with the poster coming from a satirical Facebook page known for creating posters for fake movies. However, that does not mean that another on-screen Stargate won't happen soon...

During the press tour for White House Down in 2013, Digital Spy spoke with director Roland Emmerich, who intended to reboot the Stargate franchise as a brand-new film trilogy after co-writing the original 1994 movie:

"We went to MGM, who has the rights, and proposed to them to do a sequel, but as a reboot... and reboot it as a movie and then do three parts. Pretty soon we'll have to look for a writer and start."

Originally, Kurt Russell and James Spader were tapped to return for a sequel to the Stargate TV show and multiple spin-offs. However, Emmerich scrapped those plans, noting that Russell and Spader looked "totally different" and saying "it would not work."

A year later, Variety confirmed plans for MGM and Warner Bros. to partner with Emmerich and Dean Devlin on a reimagining of the Stargate story, with Emmerich directing and Devlin producing.

MGM chairman-CEO Gary Barber expressed his excitement at the time to partner with both creatives, calling Stargate "one of the biggest titles in MGM’s vast library" as he looked forward to pushing the franchise even further:

"We couldn’t be more excited to once again partner with Roland and Dean, the world-class creators of the original 'Stargate,' to bring their reinvigorated vision of this wildly popular property to audiences of multiple generations. 'Stargate' is one of the biggest titles in MGM’s vast library, and we look forward to adding this great franchise to our slate."

Devlin later spoke with Empire Magazine in 2016 to reveal that those remake plans were no longer happening, noting that it was "not looking so good" as the work he and the team had done on the remake had fallen through:

"It looked good for a couple of months, but now it’s not looking so good. There are just a lot of things that have to fire at the same time, and there was a moment where I thought it was all firing at the same time, and then it all kind of fell apart."

Devlin attributed that unfortunate setback to not wanting to mess up the movie, noting that he prefers to make independent movies rather than acquiescing to the demands that come with working with a big studio:

"It’s one of the reasons I prefer to work independently. Listen, I think if we did 'Stargate' right, the fans would like it and we could do something really good. But if we screw it up, they’ll reject it. As they should. But I kind of don’t want to do it if I think that we’ll screw it up, and that’s one of the things that’s holding us back."

The first Stargate got off the ground independently with no major studio financing the project, allowing for more freedom than a normal Hollywood production. Devlin explained how this would be vastly different in this day and age, referencing how "several studios involved and a lot of voices" would want to be heard as part of the collaboration effort:

"You’d have several studios involved and a lot of voices and, you know, you may make something great, but you also may have something that doesn't resemble what you wanted to do. That kind of 'collaboration' is a terrifying aspect of the whole thing."

More recently in 2023, via a report from Deadline, Amazon was looking at Stargate as an option for a potential reboot along with multiple other franchises such as Legally Blonde, The Magnificent Seven, and Pink Panther.

The Stargate franchise is currently streaming across various services.

