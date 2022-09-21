Star Wars: Andor Trailer Reveals Tragic Jedi Death Callback

The latest Star Wars streaming show out of the gate is none other than Andor. The first season of the much-hyped series will premiere this Wednesday with three episodes and is already making waves.

Set roughly 15 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, Andor centers on its title character, Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor, and his adventures prior to 2016’s Rogue One. And given the time period in which the show has been set, fans can surely expect references to various other Star Wars properties, seeing as how the show is meant to bridge the gap between the original and prequel trilogies.

Of course, such references are not always overt and are often included on the sly for the die-hard fans to notice. One needn’t look no further than a new Andor trailer for evidence of that.

Plo Koon’s Mask in Andor?

In new footage from a recent TV spot for Star Wars: Andor, Stellan Skarsgård’s character Luthen Rael stands amongst a variety of artifacts from around the galaxy. One such piece is a Kel Dor breathing mask, seemingly identical to the one worn by Jedi Master Plo Koon in the Prequel Trilogy.

In Episode III, Plo Koon was killed during Order 66, shot down by clones while flying his starfighter in the skies above Cato Neimoidia. Whether the mask seen in the trailer belonged to Plo remains to be seen.

Lucasfilm

A close-up of the mask with a comparison to the character in Revenge of the Sith can be seen below:

Lucasfilm

And here’s Master Plo as he appeared in that film:

Lucasfilm

Plo, seconds before his death, continued to wear the mask:

Lucasfilm

The full promotional trailer can be watched below:

Could This Really Be Master Plo’s Mask?

Could this truly be the same mask as worn by Plo Koon, or does it simply belong to another member of the Kel Dor species?

All Kel Dor needed to wear specialized protective masks and eye covers when in oxygen-rich environments due to the fact that oxygen is poisonous to them. So it stands to reason that the mask glimpsed in Andor belongs to just any old Kel Dor.

Still, Star Wars mastermind Dave Filoni adores the Plo Koon character, so perhaps someone involved behind the scenes of Andor threw the mask in as a sort of acknowledgment to Filoni?

And would it really be out of the ordinary for an object from Star Wars to inexplicably wind up in someone else’s possession decades after it was lost? Look no further than Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber for proof of this phenomenon.

Star Wars: Andor will drop its first three episodes Wednesday, September 21, only on Disney+.