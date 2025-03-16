Star Wars Jedi 3 Release Estimates: When Might Jedi Survivor Sequel Come Out?

Key information from the franchise and industry trends may indicate when fans may be able to board the Stinger Mantis for another adventure when Star Wars: Jedi 3 is eventually released.

Respawn's Jedi Survivor, the hugely ambitious follow-up to 2019's Jedi Fallen Order, was praised by fans and critics alike.

With a much-improved map system and the return of two fan-favorite characters, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor gave fans access to an open world where they could roam around as Cal Kestis and explore the galaxy far, far away like never before.

Little has been released to satiate fans since the game's debut, other than a prequel book spin-off set between Cal's first two adventures. While supplementary content is great, fans eagerly anticipate the third installment, so when might players of the Star Wars: Jedi series finally get their hands on the third - and final - installment in the trilogy?

When Could Star Wars: Jedi 3 Finally Come Out?

Star Wars

A proper Star Wars Jedi 3 release estimate may be coming into view as gamers get some distance from the last game.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor was released in 2023, just after the last Star Wars Celebration in Europe. It saw the likes of Cameron Monaghan - the main protagonist - appear on the stage to discuss the then-upcoming release.

According to its publisher, over 40 million players have enjoyed the sequel, and will all be looking forward to Star Wars: Jedi 3. However, the video game industry has faced significant challenges recently with studio closures, game cancellations, and job losses impacting many talented developers.

Some of this is partly due to the skyrocketing cost of video game development, with budgets increasing exponentially as studios push for bigger, more ambitious worlds and experiences.

Last Spring, Electronic Arts (EA) announced a major corporate shake-up that saw 5% of its workforce lose their jobs at the company and the cancellation of Respawn's unannounced Star Wars shooter title.

While not much was known about the game itself, which was still early in its development cycle, EA was motivated by what it saw as a rapid shift toward large open-world games and the double-edged sword live service model.

Following the cuts, EA president Laura Miele noted that the studio wanted to focus on the "blockbuster storytelling" of iconic brands that fans know and love, like the Star Wars: Jedi series.

Nearly a year has passed since the cancellation was announced, and Star Wars: Jedi 3 has likely become Respawn's primary focus. The director of the first two games, Stig Amussen, has always viewed the series as a trilogy. However, Asmussen left Respawn in 2023 to establish his own video game studio.

Still, despite industry-wide troubles and the departure of Asmussen, Star Wars: Jedi is still on track to return for its third installment. Cameron Monaghan confirmed active title development in 2023, and work has likely ramped up since then - but fans may still have to wait some time to reunite with the Stinger Mantis crew.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor was released four years after Fallen Order, and if its successor takes the same amount of time, then we can expect a 2027 launch window.

Of course, the sophomore release was much larger than Fallen Order in terms of its gameplay and story. It featured new ways to customize the player's experience, more collectibles, and the chance to roam around planets more freely than ever before.

Given recent comments by Miele, it seems that EA is still chasing the large open-world game model, for better or for worse, which may solidify a 2027 (or later) launch window.

There is also the chance of a brand new Xbox console reportedly set for release in 2027, and development for that console could complicate matters further, on top of the already ever-complicated task of developing for PC.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor had performance problems, particularly for those on PC. However, PC gaming has only grown in popularity, and Respawn may want to take a leaf out of Ubisoft's work on the latest Assassin's Creed and aim for a much smoother launch.

While this may mean the game doesn't come out for several years, fans would surely appreciate a more polished experience than something rushed, even if it means waiting a little longer to experience the next installment in Cal Kestis's epic story. Based on industry trends and past releases in the franchise, 2027 would be a logical release estimate for Star Wars Jedi 3.

At the very least, fans still have tidbits and Easter eggs in other Star Wars projects to look forward to while they are biding their time, with Jedi Survivor's influence making its way to the big screen in The Mandalorian & Grogu.