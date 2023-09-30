Sony Removes 1 Spider-Man Spin-off Movie from Upcoming Development Slate (Report)

According to its screenwriter, one entry into Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSMU) is more than likely no longer in active development.

The story of Sony Pictures’ Silver Sable movie is… well, it’s a lot. Initially conceived in 2014 as a team-up movie between femme fatale Black Cat and high-tech mercenary Silvija Sablinova, (aka, Silver Sable) the film was split up into two separate projects back in 2018.

Since that time, it’s been largely radio silence on both the Silver Sable and Black Cat solo films, with only brief comments from the screenwriter of the former from 2020 in which she shared that she had no updates.

Another Canceled Sony Marvel Movie

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Silver Sable scribe Lindsey Anderson Beer addressed the status of the long-gestating solo film. According to Anderson Beer, Sony is “not currently developing” Silver Sable any longer.

"It was something that Sony was looking at and then, as far as I know, is not currently developing. I had to hop off that to another project at the time. I was only on it as -- people hire writers as, it's called a 'weekly,' I was helping them out.

This may not come as a surprising revelation as the studio had not given a concrete update on Silver Sable’s development in quite some time, nor had anyone else involved.

So what movies are still on track for the SSMU?

Madame Web

For starters, Dakota Johnson and director S.J. Clarkson’s Madame Web hits cinemas starting February 16, 2024.

Venom 3

Additionally, Venom 3, which will see Tom Hardy return to his fan-favorite character Eddie Brock, will be out in theaters in July of 2024. The Aaron Taylor Johnson-led Kraven the Hunter will follow suit, releasing the very next month in August.

Kraven

Kraven was originally slated for October of this year but due to the impact of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Sony elected to push it back nearly an entire year.

Olivia Wilde's Movie

Olivia Wilde was said to be helming a Spider-Man-themed film for Sony as well. It’s been rumored to center around Jessica Drew aka, Spider-Woman, and, as of December 2022, Wilde was reportedly still attached to the project.

Hypno-Hustler

And then there’s Hypno-Hustler, which will reportedly take an incredibly obscure Spidey villain and put superstar Donald Glover in the lead role.

The Bad Bunny vehicle El Muerto was recently cancelled. The film-in-question would’ve starred the rapper as a super-powered wrestler who’s appeared in less than five issues of the comic books.

So, while Silver Sable might have been put out to pasture, at least for the time being, there are still plenty of films that the studio is trying to get off the ground and into production.