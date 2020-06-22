Spider-Man: Far From Home's J. K. Simmons Confirms Another Marvel Appearance That He Already Filmed

Production has yet to commence on the untitled Spider-Man 3, but there have been a wide array of reports and rumors about the film. Previously, it was revealed that a veteran production designer was added to the stacked behind-the-scenes crew of the threequel. Aside from that, a slew of teases from the returning cast has surfaced, which hints that the third installment of Peter's MCU adventures is an experience like no other.

One of the surprises in Peter's previous adventure in Far From Home was the surprise appearance of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, delivering shocking news that would change the life of the web-slinger forever. Given that the cliffhanger ending will presumably be addressed head-on in Spider-Man 3, it has been confirmed that Simmons is set to portray the iconic character once more in future Spider-Man sequels, which potentially includes Sony's Morbius and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Now, a new quote from Simmons himself seemingly confirms that the actor has already shot his intended appearance for one of Sony's upcoming Spider-Man related films.

NEWS

In a report from Collider, J.K. Simmons told SiriuXM’s The Jess Cagle Show that "there is one more JJJ [J.Jonah Jameson] appearance in the can" while confirming that he has already shot his next appearance as the character:

“Well yeah, [I’ll be back as J. Jonah Jameson] that’s the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far from Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.”

WHAT THIS MEANS

Simmons' portrayal of J. Jonah Jameson from Sam Raimi's original Spider-Man trilogy was a memorable one, so the return of his character in the larger MCU was a welcome sight for fans. While Simmons didn't reveal which Sony property he filmed for, it is likely that it is not for Spider-Man 3 since the film hasn't even started production yet. There's a possibility that the scene that he shot is either for Morbius or Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Simmons' presence in upcoming films under the SUMC umbrella suggests its strong connection that Sony is trying to establish to the wider MCU. The presence of Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes during the trailer of Morbius already hints at an MCU connection, and Simmons' cameo in that film should further solidify that. There's also a chance that Simmons could show up in other MCU films, with Black Widow being a prime candidate.

The appearance of Simmons has been well-received by many fans, and the actor's passion for the character could be a good sign moving forward while also leading to more substantial roles in the life of the web-slinger.